Ericksons concert set at Arts Center
ST. PETER — The Ericksons will perform a ticketed show 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
The duo features sisters Bethany Valentini and Jenny Kapernick, who launched their performing career in 2006 at venues in and around New York City. Now based in St. Peter and Henderson, the duo has been featured on The Current 89.3FM, and on the Twin Cities Public Television series "MN Original."
After a seven-year break from recording, The Ericksons are planning to record a fifth album this year.
Tickets to the arts center show cost $20 and may be purchased in advance at the arts center or online at: artscentersp.org.
MLK Day of Service event slated Monday
MANKATO — Community and campus members may participate in a MLK Day of Service 2023 event 1-4 p.m. Monday in Centennial Student Union at Minnesota State University.
Participants may honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by working with others on small projects that will be completed indoors.
Youths who participate should be accompanied by a parent or an adult leader.
For more information or to sign up a group, send an email to: community.engagement@mnsu.edu
Vets fundraiser features soups
MANKATO — The 10th annual Soups for Troops fundraiser is slated 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at The Loose Moose Saloon with Mankato Elks Lodge 225 hosting the benefit that supports local veterans.
A meal featuring soup will be served and a silent auction is planned.
Tickets cost $15 and may be purchased at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 950 or online at: paypal.com/instantcommerce/checkout/VET958LYFEABE.
Winter fun set at Farmamerica
WASECA — A variety of family fun activities are slated 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 25 at Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave., rural Waseca.
"Winter Charm on the Farm" days will feature snowshoeing, snow painting, a logging camp, horse-drawn carriage rides, scavenger hunts, Discovery Center programming and campfires.
Advance tickets cost $8 for adults and $7 for youths ages 3 and older. Tickets purchased at the door cost $12 for adults and $10 for youths. There is no admission fee for members or season pass holders.
To purchase tickets online, go to: farmamerica.org/event/wintercharm-jan.
Club seeks glasses, used hearing aids
MANKATO — Mankato Area Lions Clubs are collecting old eyeglasses and hearing aids for reuse through the organization's programs.
Collection boxes in Mankato are at both Hy-Vee locations, Ophthalmology Associates, Shopko Optical, Mankato Eye Clinic, St. John the Baptist Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Mankato Mortuary, Woodland Hills Funeral Home, Wow! Zone and the vehicle registration and licensing bureaus.
Items will be collected through Feb. 8. Members will deliver the donations to the Lions 5M2 Mid-Winter Convention Feb. 10-12 in Mankato.
Library to sponsor author program
MANKATO — Minnesota author Jason Lee Willis will present a program "The Alchemy of Writing" 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
There is no admission fee.
Willis is the author of several books, including "The Alchemist's Map." He will discuss how he used the historical figure Joseph Nicollet as a character in a literary thriller.
Diabetes prevention program available
MANKATO — Information about a diabetes prevention program will be presented 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
The free weekly program is designed to help participants lose weight, eat healthier, get active and reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Sessions begin 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
A lifestyle coach will be available to offer help and support over the course of a year.
For more information or to register for the informational meeting, call 386-5588 or go to: vinevolunteers.org.
Young Historians meet Saturday
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society is offering its January Young Historians program 10 a.m. Saturday at BECHS History Center. The hands-on history workshop is for school-age youths will focus on the bison at Minneopa State Park.
Presenter Tim Pulis will discuss the Minneopa herd and the Bison Ambassador Program as well as offer participants fun facts about the animals.
Young Historians meetings are slated on the second Saturday of each month throughout the school year. Parents and/or grandparents may accompany participants.
There is no fee; however, registration is required. To register or for more information, call 345-5566 or email a request to: Museum@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
