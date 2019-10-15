Bake sale, fundraiser set
ST. PETER — St. Peter Red Men's Pocahontas members will sponsor their 12th annual bake sale 1-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the service organization's club rooms, 412 South Third St.
The fundraiser includes a silent auction. Some proceeds from the event will be donated to Alzheimer’s research.
Fundraiser supports fire department
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Fire Department will sponsor a waffle breakfast 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 27 at Fire Station 2, 1825 W. Howard Drive.
The Dad’s Belgian Waffle Feed is a fundraiser for the department.
Waffles, scrambled eggs, and sausages are the main entrees. The cost per meal is $9 for adults and $7 for youths age 8 and older.
Author to discuss new books
NORTH MANKATO — A Minnesota author who is taking over writing the late Robert Ludlum’s "Jason Bourne" series will speak 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the North Mankato Police Annex.
Brian Freeman’s first Bourne novel is due out in the summer of 2020.
Freeman also will discuss his other 2020 releases, including "Thief River Falls" — a thriller based in Minnesota — and the next novel in his Duluth-based Jonathan Stride series.
His visit to North Mankato is sponsored by Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative.
Storytelling evening slated
ST. PETER — Two Gustavus Adolphus College professors are guest storytellers for an upcoming "Tell Me A Story: Letting Go" event 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
Lisa Heldke and Amy Seham will lead an evening of telling first-person stories about release from something.
General admission is $10. The student admission fee is $5. Participating storytellers will be eligible for free admission to a future Tell Me A Story event.
Haunted house hours announced
NEW ULM — "Full Moon Manor" is the theme for a fifth annual haunted house tour that opens Friday night at 21 S. Minnesota St., New Ulm.
Regular New Ulm Nightmares tour hours are 7-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 25 and Oct. 26; and 5:30-9 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Lights will be turned off during tours 9:30-11 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 26. Lights will be on for a child-friendly, not-very-scary tour 3:30-5 p.m. Oct. 31.
The tours are designed for ages 13 and older. Participants age and younger must be an adult.
Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children. A "fast pass" option is $15.
For more information, go to: newulmnightmares.com.
Mill Pond Haunted hayrides slated
ST. PETER — Evening tours along the Minnesota River and past scary scenes are scheduled tonight, Friday, Saturday and Oct. 25 and 26 in St. Peter.
Mill Pond Haunted Hayrides begin 7 on scheduled evenings near 300 S. Front St.
Admission is $10 for ages 14 and older and $5 for youths age 13 and younger. Concessions will be sold on the grounds.
The event is a fundraiser for Nicollet County Trails Association Snowmobile Club.
