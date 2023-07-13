Progressive Era to be discussed
ST. PETER — A program about a period in U.S. history with lots of social and political reform will be discussed 1 p.m. Saturday at the E. St. Julien Cox House, 500 N. Washington Ave.
“Changing Times: The Cox Daughters and the Progressive Era” begins 1 p.m. in the restored 1871 Carpenter Gothic structure owned by Nicollet County Historical Society.
The admission fee is $10 for ages 18 to 64 and $5 for agues 65 and older. Admission fees will not be charged to NCHS members who present their membership cards and attendees who are eligible for the Blue Star Admissions Active Military ID program.
Tours of the house are available between 1-3 p.m. Sunday. It is not wheelchair accessible.
For more information, go to: www.nchsmn.org/visit/e-st-julien-cox-house.
Energy council to host virtual forum
NORTH MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Commerce’s energy development section director is the keynote speaker for a virtual forum 9 a.m. Friday.
Lissa Pawlisch will discuss state and federal clean energy opportunities and her teams’ role in assisting in those opportunities.
Her teams focus on emerging energy technologies, energy market transformation and energy environmental review and analysis. Together, they provide programs, technical assistance, environmental review and funding for informed clean energy decision making and development.
The forum is sponsored by Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council. There is no registration fee to attend.
To join the meeting, go to: socrates.zoom.us/j/95291184939?pwd=MUhNQlB3VFlPaUszeWt3MGc0eUVLUT09.
Audience participation welcome at reading
MANKATO — Author Dan Wahl is inviting audience members to participate in reading his short story during a show 6 p.m. July 21 at Sidetracked, 420 Park Lane.
Fifty parts are available for the reading of “Ursa and the Animals.” Scripts will be provided on paper and via overhead transparencies.
The show is rated PG-13.
Wahl, a 2005 graduate of Minnesota State University, worked on the short story for about 23 years.
Author to visit Janesville library
JANESVILLE — Minnesota author Jenny Baertsch will read from her children’s chapter book during a presentation 6 p.m. Tuesday at Janesville Public Library.
Copies of “Junkyard Tough, A Tail of Bravery” will be available for purchase at the event.
Baertsch will discuss her experiences of writing her first book and the process involved in having it published.
Her presentation is sponsored by Janesville Friends of the Library.
Author talk set at Legion Post 37
ST. PETER — American Legion Post 37 and Nicollet County Historical Society are the hosts for a presentation by the First Vice Commander for District 5 2 p.m. Saturday at the post 229 W. Nassau St.
Andru Peters is the author of a book about St. Peter’s role at Camp Lakeview. Peters will give Post 37 a portion of his book sales from the event.
