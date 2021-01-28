Living Earth Center sponsors event
MANKATO — A local poet will lead creative writing exercises offered on Living Earth Center’s Facebook page beginning Wednesday morning.
Esther Marcella Hoffmann will provide creativity prompts, through weekly Facebook Live sessions and posts. Members will be encouraged to share posts of their own writing or create videos using sign or movement inspired by prompts.
Nine sessions are planned.
Hoffmann has facilitated writing classes for various ages and has performed with many area ensembles including Mankato Mosaic and Rural Route Dance Troupe.
For more information, write to: mailto:livingearthcenter@ssndcp.org or call 303-883-4234.
Raffle supports town’s firefighters
NORTH MANKATO — Connecting Commerce Business Association is sponsoring a fundraiser next month to support firefighters.
Love Our North Mankato Firefighters Raffle is slated Monday through Feb. 27. Tickets may be purchased at Curiosi-Tea House, Sota Sisters Boutique, Indulge Salon and Tanning, Ignition Fitness and Southern Minnesota Martial Arts.
A portion of funds raised from ticket sales will be donated to the North Mankato Firefighters Relief Association.
The raffle’s grand prize is a season pass to North Mankato Spring Lake Park Swim Facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.