Diabetes prevention program offered
MANKATO — Adults who are at risk of developing diabetes may attend an informational session 3 p.m. Jan. 9 at VINE Faith in Action.
Attendees may meet with an upcoming diabetes prevention program’s lifestyle coach, listen to an outline of the program and ask questions.
VINE’s free diabetes prevention program begins in February. Over the course of a year, participants will receive support as well as tips to help reduce their risk of developing diabetes, such as losing weight, eating healthier and getting more active.
To register for the informational session, contact VINE’s Diabetes Prevention Program coordinator Katie Simon at 386-5591.
Workshop aimed at performing arts
MANKATO — A capacity-building workshop for organizations and individuals in Minnesota’s performing arts community is scheduled 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at Minnesota State University, 320 Maywood Ave.
“Tending Our Performing Arts Gardens” is sponsored by The Minnesota Theater Alliance.
Presenters will lead participants in workshops and conversations around the themes of establishing strong roots that help organizations, people and community flourish. Workshop topics include marketing, fundraising, audience services, stage management, human resources, health, safety, wellness and equity.
The Minnesota Theater Alliance’s mission is to connect, support and advocate for the statewide performing arts community.
The registration fee is $60 for participants who are not Minnesota Theater Alliance members. For more information, email: joanna@mntheateralliance.org
Blood donation opportunities
The American Red Cross is coordinating blood donation opportunities at the following locations:
Blue Earth County
Lake Crystal
Dec. 30 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 211 E. Robinson St.
Mankato
Dec. 30 – 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., National Guard Training and Community Center, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; 1-6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.
Jan. 3 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.
Jan. 9 – 12:30-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive.
Jan. 10 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Red Cross.
Jan. 13 – 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.
Jan. 14 – Noon to 5 p.m., Meyer Hall, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive.
Jan. 17 – Noon to 6 p.m., Servpro, 1150 N. River Drive.
Brown County
New Ulm
Dec. 27 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Ulm High School, 1600 Oak St.
Dec. 30 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Garden St.
Jan. 7 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Ulm Medical Center, 1324 Fifth North.
Jan. 15 – 1-7 p.m., Vogel Fieldhouse, 122 S. Garden St.
Jan. 16 – Noon to 6 p.m., Vogel Fieldhouse.
Jan. 17 – 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Vogel Fieldhouse; 1-7 p.m., Student Center, 1995 Luther Court.
Sleepy Eye
Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sleepy Eye High School, 400 S.W. Fourth Ave.
Jan. 7 – 12:30-6:30 p.m., Event Center, 110 N.E. 12th Ave.
Faribault County
Blue Earth
Jan. 2 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., United Hospital District, 515 S. Moore St.
Elmore
Jan. 6 – 1-7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 311 E. Mondale St.
Wells
Jan. 6 – 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 145 W. Franklin.
Le Sueur County
Le Sueur
Jan. 2 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center, 621 S. Fourth St.
Montgomery
Dec. 27 – Noon to 6 p.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 N.W. Fourth St.
Jan. 14 – Noon to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 79, 102 W. Elm Ave.
Waterville
Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Village in Waterville, 205 N. First St.
Nicollet County
North Mankato
Jan. 2 – Noon to 6 p.m., Belgrade Ave United Methodist Church, 325 Sherman St.
Jan. 10 – Noon to 6 p.m., Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
St. Peter
Jan. 16 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scholarship America, 1 Scholarship Way.
Waseca County
Janesville
Jan. 9 – 1-7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 300 Owen St.
Watonwan County
Madelia
Jan. 9 – 1:30-6:30 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 109 S.E. Third St.
For more information, go to: RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
