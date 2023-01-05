Library sponsor card, chess games
NORTH MANKATO — Drop-in card and chess games are slated at North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
The library’s card club meets 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room. Players of all ages may participate.
Packs of cards and refreshments are provided by the library.
Chess Night is 4 p.m. Friday for players of all ages and skill levels.
Registration is not required. For more information, call 345-5120.
Memoir group to host guest writer
NEW ULM — Minnesota author Forrest W. Peterson will speak 10 a.m. Monday at New Ulm Public Library 17 N. Broadway St.
The library’s memoir writing group is sponsoring the free event in the Fred Johnson room.
Peterson’s presentation will focus on post World War II literature that has shaped America. He also will lead a memoir writing workshop for the group.
Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative is the sponsoring organization.
Free wellness program available
MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System has launched a new self-guided program for people who want to form healthy habits.
“Journey to Wellness” is a free, yearlong program.
Participants will receive access via email to a monthly toolkit that focuses on different aspects of health, including physical activity, heart health, sleep, social connections, cancer and diabetes prevention, stress and anxiety.
For more information or to register, go to: mayoclinichealthsystem.org/journey.
ProMusica Minnesota announces concert
NEW ULM — The Lunar New Year will be celebrated by the chamber musicians during a concert 3 p.m. Jan. 29 in Chapel of the Christ at Martin Luther College.
ProMusica Minnesota’s festive performance will feature Artistic Director Bethel Balge on piano alongside violinist Rui Du and cellist Richard Belcher of the Minnesota Orchestra. Joining them will be traditional Chinese musical masters Gao Hong, ZhengGang Xie and Mei Hu.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for youth and students.
Online ticketing is available at: promusicamn.com.
VINE offers free arthritis program
MANKATO — A free program for people suffering from arthritis begins Jan. 16.
Sessions will run from 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Feb. 24 at VINE Adult Community Center.
“Walk with Ease” is a Arthritis Foundation program proven to reduce pain while improving overall health.
For more information, including how to sign up, go to: vinevolunteers.org or call 386-5588.
Center offers space for table projects
ST. PETER — Table space for sewing, craft and writing projects will be available Saturday through Jan. 29 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., during its usual hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Space on the center’s second floor and in its writing studios will be made available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis during Project Completion Days.
There is no fee; however, donations will be accepted.
The center’s gallery space is not open this month.
For more information, email a request to: director.acsp@gmail.com.
