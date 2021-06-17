Three magic shows slated
MANKATO — Performances by magician Toby KID Klauenberg are scheduled at three Blue Earth County Library System branches Tuesday.
Klauenberg’s free shows are offered in conjunction with the summer reading program. A performance for the Mankato branch begins 10:30 a.m. at Sibley Park Shelter No. 3; Lake Crystal’s begins 1 p.m. in Marston Park; and Mapleton’s begins 3:30 p.m. in a park near the library.
“Tales Away to Color Your World” is designed to motivate children to read throughout the summer. A former teacher, Klauenberg performs more than 200 shows annually.
Book signing at The Grand
NEW ULM — Children’s book author Gail Boe, of New Ulm, will discuss her book “Lettuce” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Grand, 210 N. Minnesota St.
The illustrated book, published by Mascot Books of Herndon, Virginia, is a first for Boe.
Copies will be available for purchase with check or cash.
Railroad Days includes fun run
ST. JAMES — An annual celebration to celebrate St. James’ railroad heritage begins today with a lakeside, family-friendly run/walk.
The Rail Run features a 4-mile run, a 4 mile walk, a 1-mile run, and a children’s fun run.
Participants may register at St. James’ historical railroad museum.
Cemetery tour planned today
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society is sponsoring in-person and virtual tours of Minneopa Cemetery.
Staff will be at the cemetery 5-8 p.m. today to welcome participants at the start of their self-guided tour. Participants should bring smartphones to access presenters’ stories of the soldiers, early Welsh settlers and a melon thief whose stories are connected with the historic graveyard.
Tickets cost $10/household and may be purchased online at: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/Events.
Video of the virtual tour will be available to viewers from 4 p.m. today through midnight June 27.
To register for the tour, call 345-5566 or email a request to: Museum@BlueEarthCountyHistory.
Kiesling House open to public
NEW ULM — The historic Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St., is open 1-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Labor Day.
Pioneer settlers Friedrich and Caroline Kiesling built the house in 1861. The structure survived the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 and is one of few structures from that era in Brown County.
Admission is $3. There is no admission fee for Brown County Historical Society members or children age 4 and younger.
For more information, call 233-2021 or send an email to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Artists needed for mural project
NEW ULM — New Ulm Downtown Action Team, a community committee supported by the Chamber of Commerce and Heart of New Ulm, is seeking an artist or artist team to create a mural in the city’s historic downtown.
The mural would be created on framed billboard material, then attached to the exterior wall of the Nuvera building near the intersection of First North and North Minnesota streets. The artwork will be printed on billboard material that will then be placed in a frame.
Grants will be made available to the selected artist/artists.
To apply, visit: www.newulm.com/call-for-artists. For more information, contact the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce at 233-4300.
Fourth of July food drive opens
ST. PETER — Thrivent’s St. Peter office, 300 S. Minnesota Ave., has started its annual “Fill the Window and Food Shelf Drive.”
Non-perishable food items and monetary donations may be dropped off at the office through July 4. Donations also will be collected during St. Peter’s Fourth of July Parade.
This year Thrivent will provide matching funds for monetary donations.
Online donations may be made at: thrivent.cotribute.co/events/514084/detail.
Planetarium show to feature solstice
MANKATO — The summer solstice will be discussed during a planetarium show 1 p.m. Friday at Mankato East High School.
Science instructor and planetarium director Dave Burgess will discuss the astronomical aspects of the upcoming solstice. Sunday will mark the day this year with the longest period of sunlight.
Registration is required. The admission fee is $5 for attendees who are not members of VINE Faith and Action Community Center.
To register or for more information, call 387-1666.
