Symphony to offer concert preview
MANKATO — A preview of Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert is slated for noon today at VINE Community Center.
There is no admission fee; however registration is required and may be made at: vinevolunteers.com or by calling 387-1666.
MSO will present its full concert version of “Russian Treasures” 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at St. Peter High School. An animated film of the classic fairy tale of “Peter and the Wolf” will be shown during the event. Members of the orchestra’s performances on instruments will represent the story’s characters.
The concert concludes with “Polovtsian Dances” by Borodin and “Fantasy-Overture” by Tchaikovsky.
Tickets for the St. Peter concert may be purchased at: mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com/russian-treasures/dates/Jan-23-2022_at_0300PM.
Caregiver workshop set
MANKATO — A free six-week workshop series begins Jan. 19 for people who are caregivers.
Participants will be offered practical skills for reducing stress, communicating more effectively, improving self-care, making effective decisions and accessing community resources.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” participants will meet 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Catholic Charities office, 201 N. Broad St., Suite 100.
Registrations are due Monday. To register, call 458-9687 or send an email to: mcassem@ccsomn.org.
Geye reading to kick off series
NORTH MANKATO — A presentation by Minnesota Book Award winner Peter Geye is slated 6 p.m. Jan. 20 in the North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
The reading kick off North Mankato Taylor Library’s Winter Author Series. There is no admission fee.
Geye is the author of the novels “Safe from the Sea,” “The Lighthouse Road” and “Wintering.”
Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative has provided a grant for the author series.
Burns Night program set
MAPLETON — The Maple River Burns Club has announced its celebration of the Bard of Scotland Robert Burns’ 263rd birthday 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Maple River School.
A new Miss Bonnie Lass will be crowned during the program.
Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at Bare Roots flower shop in Mapleton.
For more information, including how to livestream the celebration, email a request to: mapleriverburnsclub@gmail.com.
German club meeting set
NEW ULM — A guest speaker will discuss German dialects during the New Ulm Deutscher Sprachklub meeting 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther College’s cafeteria building.
Discussions about High German, Low German, Bohemian, Schwabish and “New Ulm German” will be led by a speaker yet to be announced.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in the German language. For more information, call 359-4114 or 766-5859.
Quilters group accepting members
BLUE EARTH — The Blue Earth Valley Quilters will meet 7 p.m. Monday in the choir room at Blue Earth Area High School. A demonstration on how to make a project bag is planned during the meeting.
Annual dues are $5 for quilters who want to join the club. Meetings are slated on the third Monday of the month, except in July and December.
Quilters of all skill levels may participate. For more information, call Jan Shaffer at 526-3979.
