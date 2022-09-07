Photographer's exhibit
to be in Le Center
LE CENTER — High-quality reprints of photographer Edward Curtis' images, including 12 recent acquisitions, will be displayed in Park Avenue Plaza, 48 N. Park Ave., Le Center.
The exhibit of Montgomery Heritage and Art Center's permanent collection will be displayed through October. Hours are 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Living Earth Center
plans workshops
MANKATO — Creativity workshops and a yoga class are slated near the Big Red Barn at Living Earth Center on Good Counsel Hill.
• Poetry Explore and Share: 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Participants will spend an hour creating individual and group poetry through prompts and word games; followed by a sharing session. The session will be led by Esther Marcella Hoffmann, the center's poet laureate.
• Yoga in the Garden: 6-7:10 p.m. Sept. 15. Lynn Rozen will lead the all-levels outdoor yoga class. Participants should bring a mat or towel to use. Previous yoga experience is not necessary.
• Poetry and Pottery: 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 20. Mankato Makerspace's Dustin Swiers and Hoffmann are co-leaders for the activity.
Registration in advance is requested. To register or for more information, including fees, go to: www.livingearthcentermn.org.
Author Sittenfeld to
speak at book festival
MANKATO — This year's Deep Valley Book Festival will feature keynote speaker Curtis Sittenfeld among the many authors taking part in the in-person event Oct. 1 at The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Sittenfeld is the author of a collection of short stories "You Think it, I’ll Say It" and six novels including a modern-day retelling of "Pride and Prejudice" and an alternate history political novel about the life of Hillary Clinton, "Rodham." Her novels will be available for sale and she will sign copies 2:30-3:15 p.m. at the festival's The Content bookstore booth.
There is no admission fee for the festival.
For more information, go to: www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Lifelong Learners club
announces programs
MANKATO — Mankato Area Lifelong Learners is offering several programs in upcoming weeks.
The program schedule is:
• "The Real History of Pirates Series: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, at Pathstone Latitude, 115 Rogers St.
• "Minnesota’s Wild and Woolly Prohibition Days" 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at North Mankato Fire Station, 1825 W. Howard Drive; costumed presentation by Arn Kind.
Admission fee is $10 for non-members.
For more information, call 389-2011 or send an email to: LifelongLearners@mnsu.edu or visit: link.mnsu.edu/lll.
John Denver tribute
slated in New Ulm
NEW ULM — The music of John Denver will be performed 7 p.m. Sep. 17 at State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
Layne Yost’s “Tribute to the Music of John Denver” include stories that give insight into Denver’s life and legacy.
Tickets cost $20. To order, call 507-359-9990 or go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/360917141887.
Bier on Belgrade
set for Sept. 17
NORTH MANKATO — Business on Belgrade’s annual Bier on Belgrade is slated 2-7 p.m. on Belgrade Avenue.
North Mankato’s version of an Oktoberfest includes games, food vendors, live music, craft brews and domestic beers.
Participants are encouraged to wear lederhosen or St. Pauli girl clothing. There is no admission fee; however Bier on Belgrade participants must be age 21 or older.
For more information, go to: businessonbelgrademn.com/events.
Young Historians
programs set
MANKATO — Hands-on history workshops for youths are slated for the second Saturday of each month throughout the school year at the Blue Earth County Historical Society's History Center, 424 Warren St.
September's workshop is slated 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The program will explore maps and include a cartography history mystery.
There is no fee to participate; however, registration in advance is required. To register, call 345-5566 or email a request to: Programs@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Parents and/or grandparents are encouraged to accompany a child to the program.
