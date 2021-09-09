Bumbelou hosting kid’s book launch
MANKATO — A Mankato author’s illustrated book for children will be launched 5 p.m. Friday at Bumbelou, 405 N. Riverfront Drive.
“The Traveler’s Treasures” is Elaina Doeden’s debut children’s book. She will read from the book at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the store.
Amazon will release the book, published by Rodney K Press, on Monday.
2021 Mahkato Wacipi next week
MANKATO — The 49th annual Mahkato Wacipi is planned as an in-person event Sept. 17-19 at Land of Memories Park.
The admission fee is $7 and allows access for three days. There is no admission fee for youths age 12 and younger.
Event organizers for the powwow, the American Indian Affairs at Minnesota State University and Mahkato Mdewakanton Association, are continuing to monitor the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for large gatherings.
Any changes will be posted at: facebook.com/events/2914236948716215.
Cancer research fundraiser set
MANKATO — Participants may wear 1980s-style outfits at an American Cancer Society fundraiser 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at The Loose Moose Saloon, 119 S. Front St.
Back in the Day Kato Style is a club-party style event featuring local DJs playing music from earlier eras.
Donations also are being collected online at: facebook.com/BackintheDay80s90sKatoStyle.
Children’s Chorus seeks singers
MANKATO — The Mankato Children’s Chorus is seeking area youths in first through 12th grades who would like to sing with the group.
Singers from all skill levels may participate and there are no auditions.
In-person rehearsals are slated Sept. 13 at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St., Mankato.
To register or for more information, go to: www.mankatochildrenschorus.org.
Library system offers programs
WASECA — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is sponsoring several events this month.
• Alzheimer’s disease expert Dr. Jason Karlswish will be featured during a virtual presentation 7 p.m. Tuesday. Karlswish will talk about the biomedical breakthroughs and innovative reforms that would give caregivers and patients a better quality of life.
Participants may register at: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
• Pie and Puzzles 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Le Sueur Public Library features teams of up to four players who will compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition. The library system also is sponsoring a jigsaw puzzle derby at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Le Center Public Library.
• Waseca Public Library’s book club for adults, Bookworm Babble and Beer, begins 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm. Copies of this month’s book selection, “One to Watch” by Kate Stayman-London, may be picked up from the library in Waseca.
History programs slated for youths
MANKATO — “Travels Through Time” is the theme for Blue Earth County Historical Society 2021-2022 Young Historians series.
The hands-on history workshops are scheduled on the second Saturday of each month during the school year.
September’s workshop is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the BECHS History Center. The program will explore American Indians.
The free series is for school-age youths; however, parents and grandparents may accompany youths.
For more information and to pre-register for the workshop, call 345-5566 or send a request to: Research@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Stage show offers comedy, stories
NEW ULM — Table Top Productions will offer sketch comedy, music and storytelling during its show 7 p.m. Saturday at The Grand in New Ulm.
The admission fee is $10 for members of The Grand and $15 for non-members. Students will not be charged an admission fee.
Tickets are available online at: thegrandnewulm.com/ticketed-events.
Historical society to offer tours
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society is offering in-person tours of Mankato’s historic Fifth Street area and of a bed-and-breakfast business in a restored historical house.
Self-guided tours of Moulin Rouge House will be scheduled between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for youths ages 5-17.
A guided tour of the 200-500 block of South Fifth Street is scheduled Sept. 18. Tours will start and finish at the Blue Earth County History Center.
Tickets cost $10 for adults; BECHS members are eligible for a discount.
Advance reservations are required for both tours. To make a reservation or for more information, call 345-5566.
Sons of Norway meeting slated
MANKATO — Mankato Sons of Norway’s meeting 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St, will feature music.
Andrea Een will play the hardanger fiddle for the meeting’s program that is open to the public.
For more information, call 388-7130.
Free park concert set for Monday
MANKATO — The seven-piece band Joe Tougas and Associates will perform a free concert 6-9 p.m. Monday at the Schwickert Pavilion in Sibley Park.
“The Wedding Reception Rehearsal” attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and personal picnic provisions.
For more information visit: joetougas.com.
Nonprofit seeks T-shirt designs
MANKATO — Community members’ ideas for T-shirt designs are needed for the 10th anniversary of Pedal Past Poverty, a Partners for Housing fundraiser.
The 2022 stationary bike race is slated in February at MRCI in Mankato.
Designs may be submitted online at:
partnersforhousing.org/ppp-t-shirt-design-contest.
