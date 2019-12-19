Grantee show opens Jan. 7
WASECA — A reception is scheduled for Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council/McKnight Artist 2018 grantees.
Writers will present readings, musicians will perform and visual artists will discuss their works during the event 1-4 p.m. Jan. 12 at Waseca Art Center, 200 N. State St.
Grantees include: Shelley Caldwell, of Delavan; Mary Walchuk, of Elysian; Andrea Gehrke, Bethel Balge and Pegeen Rozeske, of New Ulm; Jane Horton, Richard Robbins, Todd Shanafelt, Colin Scharf and Mika Laidlaw, of Mankato; Andrew Judkins and Reed White, of North Mankato; Betsy Byers, Judith Forster, Ronda Redmond, Melissa Rolnick and Rachel James, of St. Peter; Jack Williams, Waseca; Kimberly Baerg, of Waterville; John Kruse, of Wells.
Recipients funded to create visual art have their works on display Jan. 7 to Feb. 6 at the art center. The 10th annual PLRAC/McKnight Artist grantee exhibit may be viewed during center hours.
For more information, call 835-1701.
Library offers crafts for teens
JANESVILLE — Youths ages 13-18 may create custom cellphone holders (PopSockets), glitter magnets and personalized trophies during an activity 4 p.m. Dec. 27 at Janesville Public Library.
There is no fee for teens to participate in the drop-in event.
Snowman contest slated
NORTH MANKATO — Individuals and teams may compete in a snowman building contest 1-3 p.m. Dec. 27 at Storybook Park, 900 Nicollet Ave.
North Mankato Taylor Library will award various prizes.
There is no age or registration requirements for participants.
If there is no measurable snow to use for the contest, the event will be rescheduled to Jan. 27.
State Street to hold auditions
NEW ULM — State Street Theater Company announces its open auditions for “Over the River and Through the Woods.”
Cold-read auditions are 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 14 and 16 and 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at 1 N. State St. Participants should use the backstage door near the Washington Street parking lot.
Performances dates for the comedy about an Italian family are April 17-19.
Rehearsals will be scheduled January through April.
For more information, call 359-9990 or email: statestreettheater@gmail.com.
