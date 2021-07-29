Orchestra picked for program
MANKATO — Mankato Symphony Orchestra has been chosen to represent Minnesota in an inaugural United Symphonies of America! event 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
The one-hour online program will involve one orchestra from each state and interweave musical entertainment with information about how symphony orchestras enrich local communities.
Mankato Symphony’s April 1 concert, presented in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church will be shown during the program.
Area businesses and individuals interested in providing support for the event may contact the orchestra at 625-8880 or mso@mankatosymphony.org.
New Ulm skating club offers classes
NEW ULM — New Ulm Figure Skating Club is offering classes for various ages and skill levels at New Ulm Civic Center’s rink, 1212 North Franklin St.
Classes are 3-3:30 p.m. Aug. 15, 22 and 29 and Sept. 12.
Participants may use figure skates or hockey skates or rent skates at the rink.
To sign-up for classes online, go to: nuskate.org.
For more information, contact: Nufsclub@gmail.com.
Musician offers baroque concerts
MANKATO — A local musician and recent Minnesota State Arts Board grantee is offering a series of three performances that premieres online 7 p.m. Monday with a showcase of vocal music from baroque Italy.
Harpsichordist/conductor Michael Asmus, of Gaylord, will be joined by a longtime collaborator Alyssa Anderson for the first performance, a showcase of vocal music.
No tickets or reservations are required.
To watch the performance, go to: www.michaelthomasasmus.com.
The second performance also will be a virtual concert; the third is tentatively scheduled as an in-person event.
Asmus received $6,000 to support the three performances.
Book festival lineup slated for October
MANKATO — The sixth annual Deep Valley Book Festival is slated 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at The Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center, 119 S. Front St.
Minnesota author Will Weaver is the keynote speaker for the festival.
His debut novel “Red Earth, White Earth” was published by Simon & Schuster and produced as a CBS television movie.
The festival’s young writer and artist awards and an author’s reception also are slated.
There is no admission fee to the festival. Tickets must be purchased for its new events “Coffee with Cooked to Death Authors” and “Lunch with Will Weaver.”
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Aug. 16.
For more information, go to: www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Program offers services advice
MANKATO — A program is available to demonstrate how the Senior LinkAge Line and Disability Hub provides support older adults, people with disabilities and their families.
Virtual presentations are slated 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at: https://bit.ly/3imkIbL and 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at: https://bit.ly/3krEuFq.
Senior LinkAge Line is a free statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s area agencies on aging.
For more information, call 1-800-333-2433
Library offers teens a mystery
WASECA — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is sponsoring a virtual program 2 p.m. Wednesday that will challenge teens to sort through evidence, piece together clues and work together to solve a fictional crime.
Teen Deadbolt Mystery Society is geared for ages 13-18. There is no fee to participate.
To register, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Concerts planned for libraries
Concerts for children will be performed by The Jolly Pops from Chanhassen Tuesday at area libraries.
The schedule for the free music programs is: 10 a.m. at the North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; 1 p.m. at St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave.; and 3:30 p.m. at Henderson Public Library, 110 S. Sixth St.
Hardanger demo set for Saturday
NEW ULM — A needlework demonstration is planned 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St.
The Norwegian art of hardanger will be demonstrated by Kathy Moe, a longtime crafter of the traditional embroidery. She will display examples of hardanger and will have items for sale.
Attendees also may tour the historic 1861 house that survived the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
The Kiesling House is open 1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Labor Day. Admission is $3 for ages 5 and older. There is no admission fee for members of the Brown County Historical Society.
For more information call: 233-2621.
Goat yoga planned at Farmamerica
WASECA — Goat yoga will be offered at Farmamerica, a nonprofit agricultural interpretive center west of Waseca.
Two evening sessions of the outdoor activity are slated Saturday and two morning sessions are set for Sunday.
The $25 cost includes a 45-minute yoga session and a tour of Farmamerica’s historic sites. Complimentary bottles of water and fruit will be available to participants.
For more information or to purchase tickets at: Farmamerica.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.