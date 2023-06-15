Radio station plans anniversary party
NORTH MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s campus radio station, KMSU, will celebrate its 60th year of broadcasting with a listener appreciation party 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Circle Inn Bar, 232 Belgrade Ave.
The event is open to the public and will feature live music by Joe Tougas and Associates.
Current and former KMSU staff and DJs will be in attendance, and a display table will be decorated with KMSU memorabilia.
KMSU, which can be found at 89.7 on the FM dial, is a volunteer-run, listener-supported free-form radio station that began broadcasting Jan. 7, 1963. Fur-trading demo slated Saturday
NEW ULM — A program exploring the lifestyle, challenges and opportunities faced by early fur traders in the territory is slated Saturday at the Historic Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St.
New Ulm’s mayor and Brown County Historical Society’s former director, Kathleen Backer, will lead the program.
The public may drop from 1-4 p.m. to observe the fur-trading demonstration and participate in hands-on experiences.
Saturday’s presentation complements the regular programming at the Historic Kiesling House. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Labor Day. Appointments may be arranged to view the Kiesling House at other times.
The admission fee is $3 for people ages 5 and older who are not members of BCHS Society.
To book an appointment or for more information, call 233-2616 or email a request to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.