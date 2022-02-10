Singers offering virtual Valentines
MANKATO — Male quartets representing the Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus will deliver virtual singing valentines between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday. The cost is $30 for an assigned a time slot for a quartet to engage with the recipient and sing two songs.
Appointments may be made by calling 507-469-4085 or by emailing RBVALENTINE2022@gmail.com.
For more information, go to: www.singmankato.com.
Black History month presentation planned
MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Library System is hosting a presentation by Henry Morris, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Minnesota State University, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the library’s auditorium, 100 E. Main St.
Morris will discuss “African-American Contributions in History” as part of the library system’s ongoing celebration of Black History Month.
In his role at MSU, Morris provides leadership for the development and implementation of university-wide diversity policies, practices and initiatives including programs for at-risk students.
There is no admission fee. For more information, visit: www.beclibrary.org or call 304-4001.
Emmy-winning composer to conduct
ST. PETER — A 10-time Emmy winner will conduct the Gustavus Wind Orchestra for its home tour concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College.
During the free concert, visiting guest composer Bruce Broughton will discuss his piece “Flourishes,” which the Gustavus Wind Orchestra will be premiering. The piece was commissioned through an anonymous donation to the college.
Broughton is best known for his work on movie scores such as “Tombstone” and “Silverado,” for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.
Saturday’s concert revolves around the theme, drawing inspiration. Aiming to lift up underrepresented voices, the program features the music of two Black composers, Omar Thomas and Sydney Guillaume, an Indigenous/First Nation composer Brent Michael Davids, and Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo.
The program also features student soloists Anya Menk, voice and piano; Kyle Langer, trombone; Jessical Logue, bass clarinet; and Elizabeth Bergquist, cello.
Reception set for Granlund display
NEW ULM — A recently acquired sculpture by the late Paul Granlund will be highlighted 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St.
The free event will feature a short presentation by Steve Hogberg, a volunteer sculpture tour guide for the Gustavus Adolphus College campus.
“La Familia II” is a bronze sculpture purchased in 1986 from Granlund’s studio/foundry at Gustavus. Church members of the United Church of Christ in New Ulm purchased the work as a memorial to Marjorie F. Gislason, an active member of the church’s congregation and community.
The congregation voted in August to gift the sculpture to The Grand.
Benefit slated for David Brave Heart
MANKATO — A benefit is planned for longtime community member David Brave Heart, who was recently diagnosed with ALS.
The fundraiser is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Mankato, 937 Charles Ave. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the ALS Association.
A variety of Indigenous food may be purchased at the event or picked up during a drive-thru. People who are homebound may arrange for food delivery by calling 388-5022.
A silent auction will be available during the event and then continue online through Feb. 26.
Contributions also are being accepted through Brave Heart’s GoFundMe page.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Feb. 26.
Singing Hills Chorus to perform concert
MANKATO — Singing Hills Chorus will perform its Hearts & Harmony Concert 1 p.m. Saturday at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 150 Hosanna Drive.
The chorus, sponsored by Mankato and North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s Action Team, was especially created for persons with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, and their care partners.
General admission tickets cost $10 and may be purchased at the door. There is no admission fee for children five and younger.
Audience members may order tickets for pickup by sending an email to: katoactonalz@yahoo.com.
Face masks should be worn during the concert and social distancing should be practiced.
Bunny Just Festival occurring next week
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries will present the 24th Annual Bunny Just Piano Festival Feb. 18-20 in the Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The three-day festival highlights performances by professional and amateur pianists.
Margery McDuffie Whatley performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. McDuffie Whatley is recognized internationally as a piano soloist and as a chamber musician. A native of Macon, Georgia, she has performed for the U.S. Supreme Court, for the Georgia Music Hall of Fame awards ceremony and at the Georgia Governor’s Mansion.
Other festival events include college master class sessions 1 p.m. Feb. 18 in Elias J. Halling Recital Hall. Sessions are free and open to the public.
A competition and master class sessions for junior and senior high school students is slated 1-5 p.m. Feb. 19. Participants will be judged and rated by McDuffie Whatley.
Concert tickets cost $9 for general admission; $7 for K-12 students and younger children. There is no admission fee for university students with valid MavCARDs.
Tickets are available online at: www.mnsu.edu/music. For more information, contact the Performance Series office, 389-5549.
Program features Mankato-born artist
MANKATO — The works of artist Jerry Bachman, who was born in Mankato and grew up in Madelia, will be discussed during a hybrid program noon Feb. 16 at Blue Earth County History Center, 424 Warren St.
The presentation is in conjunction with an exhibit of new works by Bachman on display in the History Center Art Gallery.
Bachman lives along the Gulf Coast in Texas. His award-winning works, creative process and continuing friendships with Southwest State University studio arts alumni, will be discussed by exhibit organizer, Edie Schmierbach, of St. Peter.
Participants may attend in person or virtually.
Admission is $7 for adults. There is no admission fee for BECHS members.
To register for the virtual option, go to: blueearthcountyhistory.com/tickets.
EVs to be discussed during virtual forum
NORTH MANKATO — A virtual program 9 a.m. Friday will focus on electric vehicles and an infrastructure bill that includes federal funding for EV charging and EV buses.
The presenter is Anjali Bains, Fresh Energy lead director of energy access and equity.
To register to attend, go to: socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEoce2upzkjHt1B5Fussi9x0mUTqnIYMZCP.
Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council is the sponsor of the program. There is no registration fee.
Gustavus production examines forgiveness
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College’s production “ The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” by Stephen Adly Guirgis opens Feb. 17 in the Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre.
The play is set in a courtroom in purgatory where a case is being decided on whether or not Judas should be forgiven for betraying Jesus or condemned for all eternity.
Performances are slated 8 p.m. Feb. 17-19 and 2 p.m. Feb. 19-20.
Tickets are on sale now at: gustavustickets.com.
Ticket holders must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result received within 72 hours of the performance, and a valid photo ID to attend the performance.
Masks must be worn, regardless of vaccination status.
