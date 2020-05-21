Summer reading programs slated
MANKATO — Area libraries have announced their summer reading programs. There is no admission fee to participate in the programs’ activities that are designed to be completed at home or during virtual meetings.
• Blue Earth County’s free program started Monday.
This year, participants will have access to video programs including ScienceTellers, Alex Thomas Puppets, Magician Mike Prestby, Yo-Yo Master Dazzling Dave, The Jollypops, authors Stephen Shaskan and Trisha Speed Shaskan and many more. Programming links will be posted on the Library’s website and Facebook page.
Youths up to age 17 may earn prizes by reading 10 books before the program’s conclusion Aug. 31.
Sign-up forms and reading logs are available on the Summer Reading link at: on the Library’s website at: www.beclibrary.org.
Adults readers may participate in Summer Book Bingo and take a chance at winning prizes.
For more information, call 304-4020.
• St. Peter Library’s program kicks off June 1 and continues through Aug. 7.
The program offers activities for participants ranging in age from pre-schoolers to adults. Activities include virtual storytimes, book clubs, escape rooms, scavenger hunts, online challenges, an author visit
For more information, call the library at 934-7420 or visit: www.saintpetermn.gov/307/Youth-Programs-Storytime.
• A medallion hunt June 1 kicks off North Mankato Taylor Library’s summer programs.
Craft kits will be available to participating youths, one per week, throughout June.
For more information, call 345-5120.
Turner Ladies plan bake sale
NEW ULM — Pre-ordering and curbside service will be provided for the Turner Ladies bake sale May 30 on Washington Street in New Ulm.
The fundraiser will feature German food items such as schmearkuchen (coffee cake), sauerkraut and potato salad.
Today is the deadline to order.
Call 276-4541 or 276-5798 to place orders or for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.