Fundraiser offers haunted hayrides
ST. PETER — Volunteers are needed to serve during the Mill Pond Haunted Hayride event slated 7-11 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 28-29 in St. Peter.
The Halloween-themed fundraiser supports area nonprofits including Nicollet County Trails Association, a snowmobiling club that helps maintain area trails.
Hayrides begin near Riverside Park at 300 S. Front St. Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for youths ages 6-13.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, contact Kenny Johnson at 327-8200.
Concert to feature orchestra, students
NEW ULM — Two Rivers Community Orchestra, in partnership with the New Ulm Suzuki School of Music, will present a fall concert 2 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther College’s auditorium.
Musicians from throughout southern Minnesota will perform. “Something Borrowed” features select works that are derived from keyboard, choral and song traditions.
Donations will be accepted in lieu of an admission fee.
Author to discuss Glensheen mansion
ST. PETER — A reporter who covered the infamous 1977 murders at Duluth’s Glensheen Mansion will speak 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter Community Center.
St. Peter Public Library is the host of the free presentation by Joe Kimball.
Kimball is the author of “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion.” He was a reporter for the Star Tribune when he covered the murder case regarding the deaths of heiress Elisabeth Congdon and her nurse Velma Pietila.
