Hermann Fest events Saturday in New Ulm
NEW ULM — A celebration of German culture is slated 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hermann Heights Park, 10 Monument St., in the shadow of the 102-foot monument of a Teutonic warrior. Hermann Fest activities also are planned at Harman Park, 101 North Garden St.
The free festival features music, food and beverages. A presentation by the New Ulm Battery and New Ulm Municipal Band begins at 6 p.m. Saturday. An 8:30 p.m. fireworks show will be displayed over the Hermann Monument.
For more information, go to: www.hermannmonument.com.
Rehearsals set for area youth choirs
MANKATO — Mankato Area Youth Choirs rehearsals begin 6:15 p.m. Monday at Christ The King Lutheran Church.
The youth choir organization, formerly Mankato Children’s Chorus, is celebrating its 30th season.
Singers in first grade through high school classes may participate.
For more information, call 327-9836.
