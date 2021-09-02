Hubbard House soon ending tours
MANKATO — Summer tours end soon for Blue Earth County Historical Society’s historic R.D. Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St.
The 16-room example of French Second Empire architecture is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Mankato Heritage Preservation landmark.
Tours may be booked for times between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission fees are $7 per adult and $3 per youth (5-17). There is no admission fee for BECHS members.
Registration is required for visitors and may be made by sending an email to: Museum@BlueEarthCountyHistory.com or calling 345-5566.
Hike, tour slated at Fort Ridgely Park
FAIRFAX — Naturalist Scott Kudelka will lead a nature hike 4-5 p.m. Friday at Fort Ridgely State Park, 6 miles south of Fairfax off Highway 4.
Participants will explore the park’s tallgrass prairie by hiking through both established and restored areas. Kudelka will lead a discussion about some of the early emerging wildflowers and will provide information about the prairie’s ecosystem.
A tour of the state park’s stone/wood buildings is slated 7-8 p.m. Friday. The structures were built by workers who served in the 1930s federal relief programs the Civilian Conservation Corps and Veterans Conservation Corps.
To register for either the hike or the tour, send an email to scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
Short play festival set for Sept. 9-10
MANKATO — The annual Minnesota Shorts Play Festival is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-10 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.
Seven different plays will be performed each evening, including works by playwright Sarah Olson of Mankato and Jan Hughes of Eagle Lake.
The festival will present six 10-minute plays and a series of 1-minute plays on the themes of dining and health/wellness.
Advance festival tickets cost $10 and may be purchased online at: www.merelyplayers.com. Tickets cost $12 at the door. Two-day passes are available for $20.
For more information, visit www.mnshorts.com or call 507-420-1881.
Remembrance walk planned Sept. 12
NEW ULM — A self-help group for families of deceased children is planning a Walk to Remember 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at German Park.
The Compassionate Friends chapter’s event is open to bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents, regardless of the age of a child at the time of death, including those from miscarriage.
For more information, go to: tcf-sc-mn.org.
Historical Society offers programs
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society will offer virtual programs and in-person programs in September.
• “Mankato’s Heritage Plaques” is a hybrid program 4 p.m. today that is available at the history center and online, via Zoom.
Participants will be presented information about 18 heritage plaques that are displayed throughout town.
The admission fee is $7 for adults. There is no admission fee for BECHS members.
Registration in required for the virtual program’s attendees.
• Young Historians, a monthly hands-on history workshop for school-age children, is slated 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 11. This month’s topic is American Indians.
There is no admission fee but registration is required.
• In-person tours of the newly remodeled historic Hunt House/Moulin Rouge House bed-and-breakfast are slated between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 12. The self-guided tours will provide participants with information about the house’s history and the people who once lived here.
Local historians and the home’s owners will answer questions.
The tour fee is $5 for adults and $3 for youths 5-17. Only advance tickets are available.
• An in-person walking tour of historic South Fifth Street will be offered 6 p.m. Sept. 16. The tour will feature addresses in the 200 block-500 block section of the street.
Participants must purchase tickets in advance. Walking tours begin and finish at the Blue Earth County History Center.
To register for BECHS programs, call 345-5566 or send a request to: Research@BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
A weekend at Minneopa Park
MANKATO — Minneopa State Park’s programs include a variety of activities Saturday.
• A Bison Ambassador introduction will be presented 1-2 p.m. to provide participants with information about the volunteer program that is unique to Minnesota state parks.
Ambassadors are stationed on weekends near Seppmann Mill, where they interact with the public and answer questions about the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd. Lead Bison Ambassador Tim Pulis will be available during the introduction.
• A 4 p.m. nature hike will offer participants opportunities to view examples of the park’s natural ecosystem.
• Minnesota’s 75 state parks and recreation areas will be discussed during a 7 p.m. program.
To register for any of these activities or for more information, contact Scott Kudelka at scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
Information is also available by calling Kudelka at 384-8890 or the DNR Information Center between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at (651) 296-6157 or 888-646-6367.
Cirque Italia to stop in Mankato
MANKATO — Master jugglers, contortionists and aerialists will present 1950s-themed shows Sept. 23-26 inside a big-top tent set up in the parking lot at River Hills Mall, 1850 Adams St.
Cirque Italia’s several afternoon and evening shows will be offered at limited capacity.
Recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local municipalities will be enforced during the troupe’s shows.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at: cirqueitalia.com or by calling (941)-704-8572. Prices range from $10 to $50 per ticket.
Puppy Palooza hosted at Pet Expo
MANKATO — A pet business and its distributors will host a celebration of dogs during an outdoor event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 in the parking lot at Pet Expo, 1800 Adams St.
Puppy Palooza will feature animal rescue programs, local organizations and small businesses, including food vendors.
Rock Bend festival slated Sept. 11-12
ST. PETER — An annual free music festival returns to Minnesota Square Park Sept. 11-12 after taking a year off in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.
The 30th Rock Bend Folk Festival will feature local and national musical performances from two stages, arts and crafts booths and several food vendors.
Scheduled performers are Bruce Davis, Roe Family Singers, City Mouse, Pat Donohue, Grams and Krieger, The Claudettes, Salsa del Sol, Erik Koskinen, Brothers Allmanac, Mary Traxler, Pete Bloedel, The Shape of Walter, Becky Kapell, The Divers, Will Overman, Captain Gravitone and the String Theory Orchestra, Brass Lassie, Annie Mack, Wild Goose Chase Cloggers, Bad Liquor Management, Ben Scruggs, Good Morning Bedlam, Kaleb Braun Schultz, Andrea Lyn, Laura Karels and EZ Jazz.
Audience members may bring beverage coolers and lawn chairs to the festival; however, dogs are not allowed in the park.
Orchestra offering season tickets
MANKATO — Season tickets are available for Mankato Symphony Orchestra performances.
MSO’s Music on the Hill series opens 3 p.m. Oct. 3.
Tickets also are available for the orchestera’s symphonic series including a festival of music by Beethoven and performances of “The Snowman” and “Russian Treasures.”
To purchase tickets or for more information, go to: mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.
Military family day hosted at farm
JORDAN — Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota’s second annual Military Appreciation Family Day at the Farm is Sept. 18 at Sutton Ridge Farm, 1500 W. 200th St., Jordan.
The daylong event is free to all military members. A $7 fee will be charged for each military family member and a $14 fee will be charge for non-military members of the public.
Activities at the event include speakers, a flag-raising ceremony, live music, a kids boot camp and demonstrations of various farm activities.
A catered meal will be served.
Sept. 13 is the registration deadline. To register, go to: davmn.org/events.
Soil health program set at Farmamerica
WASECA — Soil Health Field Day is slated Sept. 9 at Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave.
Speakers will discuss trial plot results with strip till and cover crops, weed control observations and soil biology.
For more information, contact the Soil and Water Conservation District office at 835-0603.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.