Waldorf Days starts with fire station feed
WALDORF — A burger and sweet corn feed 5:30 p.m. Friday at the fire station kicks off Waldorf’s community celebration and all-school reunion.
Saturday activities include a 2 p.m. Waldorf Days Parade, a street dance and fireworks.
Sunday activities include a 10 a.m. community polka service in the school gymnasium and afternoon tours of “The Pink Schoolhouse” and “J.R.’s Barn.”
Costumed event set at Hubbard House
MANKATO — “Violet McNeal” is one of costumed history reenactors’ characters slated during an old-fashioned medicine show presentations 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St.
Blue Earth County Historical Society will offer tours of the historic house Saturday afternoon. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for ages 5-17. Tours are free for children ages 4 and younger.
For more information on the medicine show or other BECHS activities, call 345-5566 or visit: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Aktion theater offers weekend shows
MANKATO — Performances of a play created by Aktion Club Theatre of Mankato and Open Arts Minnesota are slated 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Mankato West High School, 1351 S. Riverfront Drive.
“Turning Towards Each Other” is a show about community seen through the lens of the group’s members. Aktion is a community theater group for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The play features actors in four teams representing a quality of community the group wants to highlight. Throughout the show, actors will share original poetry.
The show recently received a donation from the Kristine Lindvall Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation that allowed the group to purchase equipment and costumes and to engage a teaching artist, Esther Marcella Hoffmann, to work with the group.
Free-will donations will be accepted from audience members. Sunday’s show is a sensory-friendly performance and will offer ASL.
Symphony’s park performance set
NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato and the Mankato Symphony Orchestra will present their second annual concert Sept. 10 at Benson Park.
Symphony on the Prairie will be performed 6-7:30 p.m. on the north side of the park and near Timm Road.
The free concert’s setlist includes patriotic numbers and popular tunes.
Audience members may bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Food and beverage vendors will be on hand.
Symphony on the Prairie marks the first concert in Mankato Symphony’s 72nd season.
In addition to this concert, the symphony will offer 13 more events, including four full symphony concerts, five Music on the Hill chamber music concerts and four “See Hear Play:Music Free Family Fun.”
For more information, go to: MankatoSymphony.org.
Math tutors sought for Mankato schools
MANKATO — Mathematics tutors are needed to help Mankato students this academic year.
Candidates are encouraged to apply now to begin helping students in October or January.
Teaching experience is not required. The Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps program trains tutors to serve in schools for up to 35 hours a week.
Stipends are paid every two weeks. College-age tutors may receive up to $3,200 to pay for tuition or student loans. Tutors age 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child.
To apply or for more information, visit: join.readingandmath.org.
City photo contest deadline is Friday
MANKATO — Submissions to Mankato’s 2022 Photo Contest are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday.
This year’s theme is “Mankato through the Seasons.” Photographers of all ages and skill levels may submit up to 10 entries.
Photo subjects must be people, places and spaces within city limits to be eligible. Submitted photos may be used in the city’s print and electronic communication pieces.
Digital entries are encouraged and must be at least 300 dpi.
Entries by this year’s winners and honorable mention recipients will be featured in the city’s 2023 printed calendar. The first-place winner will also receive a $100 gift certificate to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
For more information, contest rules, photo evaluations and instructions on how to submit photographs, visit the city’s webpage or call 387-8600.
Medicare online class offered on Sept. 7
MANKATO — A brief overview of Medicare will be offered during an online class noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 7.
The class will provide information about the basics of Medicare Part A, B, C and Part D as well as how and when to enroll.
To sign up, go to: https://bit.ly/3ub8byS.
The free class is offered by Senior LinkAge Line, a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging.
For more information, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433.
