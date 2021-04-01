Program features author Herbach
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Library is hosting a virtual presentation by author Geoff Herbach 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Herbach is the author of nine novels and a picture book for children, including the young adult “Stupid Fast” trilogy, “Fat Boy vs. the Cheerleaders” and “Hooper.” His books have received the Cybil’s Award for Best Young Author Fiction, the Minnesota Book Award and the Outstanding Book by a Wisconsin Author honor.
Herbach teaches creative writing at Minnesota State University.
This presentation is best suited for ages 12 through adult.
To participate in the Zoom presentation, join at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and enter code 976 4341 0542.
For more information on this event, call the library, 304-4020.
YWCA’s anti-racism campaign set
MANKATO — YWCA chapters throughout the nation today began participating in the 2021 Stand (Roll, Sit, be Present) Against Racism.
The monthlong campaign is offered as a way of helping community members understand the components of racism and how they can actively participate in its elimination.
This year’s focus is on racism as a public health issue.
Information about area campaign activities will be posted on Mankato YWCA’s social media accounts.
Radio cast offers Easter comedy
NEW ULM — State Street Theater’s radio cast will premiere an online reproduction of a “Baby Snooks and Daddy” episode that aired in the 1940-50s.
“Easter Suit” is a 10-minute comedy. Scripts are read by actors and recorded into a show for viewing online.
In lieu of purchasing tickets to the show, viewers may make online donations to help support the theater.
To make a donation, go to: givemn.org/story/Eastersuit.
45th Pan African conference set
MANKATO — Keynote speakers for Minnesota State University’s 45th annual Pan African conference include a civil rights lawyer, organizers of a safe haven for people of color and the mother of a Black woman who was killed by police in Kentucky.
Friday is the registration deadline for the virtual conference slated Tuesday and Wednesday. There is no fee to attend.
American civil rights lawyer and activist Lee Merritt will speak 9-9:50 a.m. Tuesday.
A second keynote presentation begins noon Tuesday and features Renee Walters and Ashley Scott, founders of the “Freedom Georgia Initiative,” a nearly 97-acre safe haven in Georgia created in response to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.
A closing keynote address, “Let Their Names Add to Our Purpose,” will be delivered by Tamika Palmer, the mother of the late Breonna Taylor, who was killed March 13, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky, by police executing a “no-knock” warrant.
For more information about the conference and to register, use the following link: mankato.mnsu.edu/pan-african-conference.
Legion Post 37 hosting fish fry
ST. PETER — Curbside and dine-in options are available for customers at a Good Friday fish 5-8 p.m. Friday at St. Peter American Legion Post 37, 229 W. Nassau St.
The cost is $14 for meals including two pieces of cod and $16 for meals featuring three pieces of cod.
N. Mankato library to sponsor contest
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library will kick off National Library Week Sunday by showing off the results of patrons’ STEAM projects.
Projects completed by using kits checked out from the library may be submitted to the library’s social media sites.
Pictures that tag the library or posted to the National Library Week event page will be entered in a contest. The winning prize is a package of items supplied by North Mankato businesses.
High school band to perform downtown
ST. PETER — The St. Peter High School Band will perform at 5 p.m. Monday throughout April in front of Extra Innings, a downtown St. Peter business.
The public performances are part of the band’s ongoing fundraising effort for a trip to Italy in 2022.
The last public performance of the marching band was at the Liberty Bowl at Memphis in late 2019. The summer season, which is usually full of competitions and parades, was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Additional donations toward the trip may be mailed to: St. Peter Band Boosters, 2121 W. Broadway, St. Peter, MN 56082.
Figure skating show slated
NEW ULM — “The Wonderful World of Skating” is the title for New Ulm Figure Skating Club’s 33rd annual show. Performances are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 10 in the New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 N. Franklin St.
Performers include more than 50 skaters of various ages from New Ulm, Winthrop, Comfrey, Madelia, Nicollet, Sleepy Eye and St. Peter.
Advance tickets may be purchase at New Ulm Hy-Vee for $10. There will be no ticket sales on the day of the event.
For more information, go to: nuskate.org.
ProMusica MN offers concert
NEW ULM — ProMusica Minnesota will present its second live concert of the spring 3 p.m. April 11 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, New Ulm.
The “Mozart, Previn and Schumann” chamber music concert features New Ulm-based soprano and Martin Luther College instructor Kathryn Wurster, principal second violin for the Minnesota Orchestra Peter McGuire, associate principal cello for the Minnesota Orchestra, Silver Ainomäe, and ProMusica’s artistic director and pianist Bethel Balge.
Ticket information is available at: promusicamn.com/april11-2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.