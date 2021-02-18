‘Sense’ on the stage at MSU
MANKATO — Minnesota State University Department of Theatre and Dance’s first mainstage production of the new year has opened. “Sense and Sensibility” is set in England in the early 19th century and is a fast-paced adaptation of the Jane Austen novel.
Director Vladimir Rovinsky joined the faculty at MSU in August. He has worked in theaters across the United States, in China, Canada, Puerto Rico and Russia.
Shows are slated 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and Feb. 24-27 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Feb. 27 and 28 at 2 p.m. in the Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
Ticket prices are $17 with discounted admission prices for patrons age 65 and older, youths and groups. Box office hours are 4-6 p.m. weekdays. To purchase tickets online, go to: MSUTheatre.com.
For more information, call 389-6661.
Orchestra’s virtual concert Saturday
MANKATO — The title for Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s next virtual concert 7 p.m. Saturday — “Not Even Clouds” — takes its name from the middle piece on the program, a string quartet by Gillian Whitehead.
The program begins with the Haydn String Quartet in C Major, Op. 20 No. 2, and concludes with Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 27‘ by Edvard Grieg. The performance will featuring Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra musicians Maureen Nelson and Richard Belcher, both formerly of the Grammy-nominated Enso String Quartet, violinist Kathryn Bennett, and violist David Auerbach.
There is no admission fee to watch the concert, which will be available on Facebook, YouTube, and MSO‘s website.
YMCA award nominatinos open
MANKATO — Nominations are open for the YWCA Mankato Women of Distinction awards.
The nonprofit’s objective is to honor and recognize women, girls and gender nonconforming individuals from the Greater Mankato area, as well as a business, whose achievements have positively contributed to community life and embody the mission of YWCA Mankato.
Nomination categories include:
• Community Impact and Leadership Award. This award honors an individual who has made significant contributions to the quality of life in the community through political involvement, public service, government or social service.
• Health and Human Services Award. This award honors an individual who works or volunteers in the health or human services sector who has shown leadership through direct assistance or advocacy that enhances the quality of life for all, especially those who face disadvantages or challenges.
• Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math Award. The STEAM award honors an individual in the field of science, technology, engineering, arts or math who has demonstrated leadership and helped break down gender barriers.
• Rising Star Award. This award honors a young person who has shown promise in making significant contributions to the community.
• Distinctive Difference Business Award. This award honors a business that has shown an awareness of social justice with an emphasis on racial and gender equity.
March 15 is the nomination deadline. Nomination forms area available at: website www.mankatoywca.org.
Awards will be presented July 15 during an annual Women of Distinction event.
For more information call 345-4629.
Ney summer camp sign-up available
HENDERSON — Registration is open for youth day camps this summer at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane.
The center offers youths ages 8-14 nature camps sessions between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily for three to four days in June, July and August. Activities include kayaking, nature hikes and archery.
A complete schedule of summer day camps at the Ney Nature Center, along with COVID-19 guidelines, is available online at: neycenter.org.
For more information, call 357-8580 or send an email to: info@neycenter.org.
Tree orders taken during open house
WASECA — Waseca Soil and Water Conservation District will accept tree orders and provide information about trees during an open house 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at SWCD’s new office, 300 N. State Street, Waseca.
Representatives will be on hand to discuss shelterbelts, windbreaks and the restoration of tree lines.
Tree orders will be accepted through Feb. 26.
For more information, call 835-0603.
Virtual gathering set for book meet
MANKATO — The 2021 Deep Valley Book Festival March 6-7 is being billed as the event’s first “cabin fever” virtual gathering of authors and readers.
After several successful years of hosting a fall festival, organizers decided to expand the event to include a March event this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival to go virtual in October 2020. The success of that event, combined with the need to foster community connections despite continued isolation and social distancing, prompted that decision.
Julie Schrader, festival coordinator, said in a news release that the gathering is an opportunity to introduce readers to new and established authors from our region and beyond.
Minnesota author Margi Preus will be the keynote speaker 4 p.m. March 6. The public may participate in a “Cabin Fever Reads” activity by reading Preus’ book, “The Littlest Voyaguer,” and participating in a discussion of the book 1 p.m. March 7.
Festival programming will include a new authors showcase and mini workshops in memoir, mystery, young adult fiction and illustration. A variety of authors will participate in panel presentations.
There is no admission fee. To register or for more information, go to: www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Local youth chorus seeking singers
MANKATO — Mankato Children’s Chorus is preparing for the second semester of its high school choir’s in-person rehearsals.
High schoolers interested in singing with the choir should contact Robin Hughes, the choir director.
Rehearsals begin 7 p.m. March 1 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.
To registration or for more information, go to: www.mankatochildrenschorus.org or call 774-0597.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.