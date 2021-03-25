PLRAC offers virtual public hearing today
WASECA — Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council’s biennial public meeting begins 5:30 p.m. today via Zoom.
The arts council that serves a nine-county region will present its draft plan for grant programs, priorities and services to be delivered between July 1 through June 2023.
A preview of the plan and information about attending the public meeting are available at: plrac.org.
Local trades offer free food event
NORTH MANKATO — Free boxes of food will be distributed during a drive-thru event noon Friday at New Creation World Outreach Church, 1124 N River Drive.
The event will continue until all boxes are distributed.
The event is sponsored by Mankato Building and Construction Trades Council and numerous unions in partnership with the St. Paul Regional Labor Federation.
Fundraiser helps fight leukemia/lymphoma
MANKATO — Jersey Mike’s Subs will donate 100% of its sales on Wednesday to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The Mankato site at 510 S. Riverfront Drive, is one of 34 in Minnesota.
The fundraiser is part of Jersey Mike’s 11th annual Day of Giving.
Eleanor Roosevelt portrayed in program
ST. PETER — A program focusing on the life of Eleanor Roosevelt is slated 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Peter Library, 600 South Fifth St.{/span}
“First Lady of the World” will be presented by Jessica Michna, a recipient of the Presidential Service Center’s Distinguished Service Award for her portrayals of first ladies and notable women in history.
There is no admission fee.
For information on how to reserve seating, call 934-0667. To watch the program on a computers, tablet or smartphone, go to:
global.gotomeeting.com/join/128061557. To dial in using a phone, call 877-309-2073 or (646)-749-3129 and use this: access code: 128-061-557.
Virtual sketching classes offered
WASECA — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is sponsoring a sketchbook art workshop series via Zoom in April.
Class sessions begin 7 p.m. Tuesdays beginning April 6. Instructors and library staff will introduce sketchbook techniques, including Japanese stab binding, gel pen drawing, brush marker backgrounds, botanical drawings, and layered abstract drawing.
Activity supply bags are available from Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries.
There is no registration fee for the series that is geared for teens and adults.
To register, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Bunnies on Belgrade supports Scouting
NORTH MANKATO — A prize drawing and a scavenger hunt are planned for the 2021 Bunnies on Belgrade promotion sponsored by the Twin Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America.
Boxes filled with various types of merchandise are available for purchase. Inside one of the boxes is a prize-winning numbered egg worth $1,000.
To order a box, contact Jennifer Echevarria at 387-3123 or at: jennifer.echevarria@scouting.org before April 9. Due to Minnesota guidelines, only cash and checks will be accepted.
The prize-winning number will be announced April 10.
Purchased boxes may be picked up today and Friday at Circle Inn on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato and during a drive-thru event 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the Center for Scouting, 810 Madison Ave.
A “12 Day Scout Law Scavenger Hunt” begins Sunday at participating North Mankato businesses. Each clue released on Facebook will be related to The Scout Law. The first person to decipher the clue and arrive at the correct business will win the prize basket of the day. Clues will be delivered via Facebook.
United Way Men’s Event tickets available
MANKATO — Tickets are on sale now for the seventh annual United Way Men’s Event 5-9 p.m. June 16 at Mankato’s ISG Field.
Presented by MTU, the fundraising event features food and games for men ages 21 and older.
Traditionally offered in March, this year’s Men’s Event has been postponed to June.
Individual tickets cost $75. To purchase tickets, go to: MankatoUnitedWay.org/MensEvent.
Online donations in Scout food drive
MANKATO — Twin Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America’s annual Scouting for Food campaign is collecting donations online through Saturday.
Through the council’s online donation program, donors may select levels of contributions and designate recipient food banks.
To donate go to: twinvalleybsa.org/food.
Girls on the Run registration open
NORTH MANKATO — Registration is open for Mankato YWCA’s annual Girls on the Run 5K run May 1 at Spring Lake Park. Staggered start times range between 10 a.m. and noon.
Participants have the option to run virtually and report their times.
The non-competitive event is open to all ages and genders.
For more information and to register, go to: ywcamankato.org/girls-on-the-run-5k.
