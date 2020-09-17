Flu shot clinics include drive-up
MADELIA — Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic is providing drive-up service as one option for its flu vaccination clinics.
Motorists and their passengers will not have to leave vehicles to receive shots 7-11 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Madelia Clinic, 121 S.E. Drew Ave.
Indoor flu clinics are slated 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Madelia Clinic and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 and 7-11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Lake Crystal Clinic.
Face masks should be worn at all clinics.
Appointments are not necessary; however registration forms may be filled out in advance. For more information, call 642-5200.
Virtual program focuses on bison
MANKATO — Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka will discuss Minneopa State Park’s American bison herd during a virtual program 4 p.m. today.
The Blue Earth County Historical Society presentation will include a question-and-answer session.
Registration is required. The registration fee is $7 for participants who are not BECHS members.
A full description of the program and registration information are available at: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/events.
For more information, send an email to: info@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Library system to offer history series
WASECA — “The Secrets of the Congdon Mansion” 7 p.m. Tuesday kicks off a series of virtual history programs sponsored by Le Sueur Regional Library System.
Joe Kimball, a reporter who covered the Elisabeth Congdon Glensheen murder case, is featured in the program.
Other topics for the series include the Boston Massacre, Minnesota’s music masterpieces and the origins of various Minnesota towns’ names.
There is no fee; however, registration is required.
To register for the programs, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/fall.
Theater reenacting radio mysteries
NEW ULM — State Street Theater actors will perform Sherlock Holmes mysteries as they were presented as radio dramas in the 1940s.
“The Musgrave Ritual” and “A Scandal in Bohemia” are slated 7 p.m. Sept. 26 and 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at State Street Theater Company, 1 North State St.
Tickets cost $10 and are available at the door or in advance at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, New Ulm Hy-Vee and at statestreetNEWULM.org.
State Street Theater has adopted protocols that address social spacing and other related procedures for audiences and actors alike. For more information, email statestreettheater@gmail.com or call 359-9990.
Outdoor concert offers bluegrass
NORTH MANKATO — Bullypulpit Bluegrass plays 5-7 p.m. today at Wheeler Park.
The free event is sponsored by North Mankato Taylor Library as part of its extended Music in the Park summer concert series.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and be prepared to practice social distancing.
Mettlers to host drag competition
MANKATO — A drag competition show 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Mettlers Bar and Restaurant features a cash prize for its audience’s favorite performer.
Drag Me With a Spoon is an event for ages 21 and older.
Tickets may be ordered by calling 388-6885 or going to:
https://drag-me-with-a-spoon.ticketleap.com.
Retailer sets food shelf fundraiser
MANKATO — A fundraiser for three food shelves is being organized by Rooms and Rest Furniture and Mattress.
The retailer will match up to $15,000 in donations collected during its 30-day campaign.
Funds will be equally distributed to ECHO Food Shelf of Mankato, New Ulm Area Emergency Food Shelf and Austin’s Salvation Army.
Donations may be made at: www.gofundme.com/f/you-give-we-give.
MSU musical ‘Hair’ opens Sept. 23
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present performances of the rock musical “Hair” Sept. 23-27 and Sept. 30 through Oct. 4 in the Ted Paul Theatre, at the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
Ticket information is available at: MSUTheatre.com.
