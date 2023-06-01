Promusica festival poster

Vietnamese music program offered

WASECA — Traditional Vietnamese music utilizing unique instruments will be performed during programs slated Tuesday and Wednesday at various locations in the area.

Musician Thi Vu’s performances, sponsored by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System, are:

• Tuesday — 10 a.m., Trinity School gymnasium, Janesville; 1 p.m., Le Center Public Library; 4 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library.

• Wednesday — 10 a.m., New Richland Public Library; 1 p.m., Waseca Public Library; 4 p.m., Elysian Area Library.

There is no admission fee. Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative provided funding for the program.

Safety Center offering discount driver course

MANKATO — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center is offering refresher courses for drivers age 55 and older this month in the area.

Participants who first successfully complete eight-hour courses are eligible for auto insurance discounts.

The area schedule for 55+ Driver Discount refresher courses is:

Tuesday — noon to 4 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E Hickory St.

June 12 — 1-5 p.m., St. James Community Building, 505 S. First Ave.

June 20 — noon to 4 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center.

Courses are also available to be completed online at: www.driverdiscountonline.com.

The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24.

For more information or to register, visit: www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 888-234-1294.

Beginners bridge class starts today

NORTH MANKATO — Lessons in how to play bridge are being offered 6-8 p.m. Thursdays throughout June at North Mankato Taylor Library. The first session in the card game’s rules is this evening in the library’s conference room.

There is no fee; however, participants should register in advance. To register, go to: northmankato.co/library or call 345-5120.

Library’s summer concert series to start

WASECA — A free summer concert series opens 7 p.m. Tuesday in Waseca’s Trowbridge Park.

This library-sponsored series will bring a variety of music to the community each Tuesday evening in June.

Scheduled performers are:

• June 6: Traveled Ground will play folk, blues, jazz and roots rock.

• June 13: Rocket Soul Choir with front man Leslie Rich will play high energy rock.

• June 20: David Huckfelt’s will perform folk, protest and Native Americana songs.

• June 27: The Gentlemen’s Anti Temperance League will close out the series by playing vintage jazz and swing.

If the weather is inclement, a performance will be moved to at Waseca Public Library.

Concert sponsors include the E.F. Johnson Foundation and the Friends of the Waseca Public Library.

