Vietnamese music program offered
WASECA — Traditional Vietnamese music utilizing unique instruments will be performed during programs slated Tuesday and Wednesday at various locations in the area.
Musician Thi Vu’s performances, sponsored by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System, are:
• Tuesday — 10 a.m., Trinity School gymnasium, Janesville; 1 p.m., Le Center Public Library; 4 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library.
• Wednesday — 10 a.m., New Richland Public Library; 1 p.m., Waseca Public Library; 4 p.m., Elysian Area Library.
There is no admission fee. Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative provided funding for the program.
Safety Center offering discount driver course
MANKATO — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center is offering refresher courses for drivers age 55 and older this month in the area.
Participants who first successfully complete eight-hour courses are eligible for auto insurance discounts.
The area schedule for 55+ Driver Discount refresher courses is:
Tuesday — noon to 4 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E Hickory St.
June 12 — 1-5 p.m., St. James Community Building, 505 S. First Ave.
June 20 — noon to 4 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center.
Courses are also available to be completed online at: www.driverdiscountonline.com.
The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24.
For more information or to register, visit: www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 888-234-1294.
Beginners bridge class starts today
NORTH MANKATO — Lessons in how to play bridge are being offered 6-8 p.m. Thursdays throughout June at North Mankato Taylor Library. The first session in the card game’s rules is this evening in the library’s conference room.
There is no fee; however, participants should register in advance. To register, go to: northmankato.co/library or call 345-5120.
Library’s summer concert series to start
WASECA — A free summer concert series opens 7 p.m. Tuesday in Waseca’s Trowbridge Park.
This library-sponsored series will bring a variety of music to the community each Tuesday evening in June.
Scheduled performers are:
• June 6: Traveled Ground will play folk, blues, jazz and roots rock.
• June 13: Rocket Soul Choir with front man Leslie Rich will play high energy rock.
• June 20: David Huckfelt’s will perform folk, protest and Native Americana songs.
• June 27: The Gentlemen’s Anti Temperance League will close out the series by playing vintage jazz and swing.
If the weather is inclement, a performance will be moved to at Waseca Public Library.
Concert sponsors include the E.F. Johnson Foundation and the Friends of the Waseca Public Library.
