Cook-off supports military
MANKATO — South Central Beyond the Yellow’s fourth annual Chilifest is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive.
A silent auction and a dart tournament are planned in conjunction with the fourth annual fundraiser for military veterans and people in active service and their families.
General admission is $10. There is no admission fee for attendees who show their military IDs.
Contest winners will be announced at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Chili fundraiser to help homeless
MANKATO — Samples of chili will be sold as a fundraiser for Partners for Affordable Housing 5-7:30 p.m. Monday at Snell Motors.
Battle of the Bowls also features a silent auction and live entertainment.
The organization owns and operates emergency shelters and a number of site housing facilities that provide various housing options.
Adult tickets are $10 and include a flight of five 2-oz. chili samples, cornbread, dessert and a non-alcoholic beverage. Kids’ tickets are $5 and one bowl of macaroni and cheese or chili, plus side dishes.
For more information, see: partnersforhousing.org/battle-of-the-bowls.
Woodcarving show set for Saturday
MANKATO — Sister Mary Ann Osborne’s annual “Twinkling Wood Chips Exhibition” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 170 Good Counsel Drive will feature handmade Christmas gifts.
The exhibit and woodcarving sale will be in the School Sisters of Notre Dame’s woodcarving studio in Florian Hall.
Custom-made jewelry by Emily Thelemann also will be for sale.
Library offering pie, puzzles
NORTH MANKATO — Youths ages 13 and older may try a slice of pie while they try to solve puzzles 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Registration is not required.
For more information, call 345-5120.
‘Beauty’ slated at St. Peter
MANKATO — St. Peter High School’s fall production of Disney’s “Beauty & the Beast” opens Nov. 21.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, 22 and 23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 24.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $2 for students and staff and may be purchased at: stpeter.epaytrak.com.
Kato Ballroom hosting Opry show
MANKATO — Traditional country music will be performed by a variety of musicians at Mankato Opry Jamboree Christmas show Nov. 29-Dec. 1 in the Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.
Entertainers scheduled to perform include Lisa Murphy (The Singing Cowgirl), Brad Ingalls, Brenda Kopischke, Lynda Kiesler, Gary Grindstaff, Grace Peach, Mark Fitzsimmons, Tammy Seys Barns, Chris Johnson, Grady Johnson, Doug Berndt, Josh Berndt, Ben Groskreutz, Annette Farrell, Melissa Holland and Alicia Berndt Addler.
Buffet dinners may be purchased.
Tickets cost $22 and may be purchased in advance at Kato Ballroom, Rhapsody Music, NAPA Auto in New Ulm, Waseca Music, Janesville Service Center and American Family Insurance in Waterville.
German language professor to speak
NEW ULM — The New Ulm Deutscher Sprachklub will meet 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther College in a room adjacent to the cafeteria.
Professor James Danell, who teaches German classes at the college, will give a presentation about Germany.
There is no admission fee. Attendees may practice their German language skills during the meeting.
Miss Mankato candidates wanted
MANKATO — The Miss Mankato Scholarship Organization is seeking candidates for its Miss Mankato 2020 Scholarship Competition.
Young women ages 17 -26 who live, attend school or work in the Mankato area are eligible to compete for educational scholarships and the opportunity to represent Mankato in the Miss Minnesota Competition.
Miss Minnesota candidates are eligible for the Miss America competition.
For more information, call Director Shelly Bartlett at 243-4555 or email: organicshelly@gmail.com.
Riverblenders announce concerts
MANKATO — Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus’ “Holiday Harmony: A Christmas Season Concert” will be performed twice Dec. 1.
Concerts are slated 3 p.m. at at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St., Mankato, and 7:30 p.m. at the Church of St. Peter Catholic Church, St. Peter.
The Minnesota Valley Sweet Adelines chorus members are guest performers for the concerts.
In addition, the two choruses will jointly perform several Christmas season songs.
Tickets for adults are $10. There will be no admission fee for students who bring food shelf donations to the concerts.
Advance tickets may be purchased from Riverblender chorus members and at Cub Food and Hy-Vee Food Stores in Mankato.
For more information, call 507-420-5847.
MSU to host U.S.-China webcast
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s College of Business is hosting an annual national webcast on U.S.-China relations 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at the former Hubbard Building in Old Town.
The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required at www.eventbrite.com/e/china-town-hall-local-connections-national-reflections-2019-tickets-77868630169?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=cbc47b1a5a&mc_eid=93ec7547dd>.
Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
This is the 13th annual national webcast discussion, “CHINA Town Hall: Local Connections, National Reflections,” and this year’s event will be moderated by George Stephanopoulos.
Following the live webcast will be a local panel presentation from 6-7 p.m. that includes Denny Dotson, chair of Dotson Iron Castings and the U.S. Representative to the World Foundry Organization; and Dave Preisler, CEO of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association and the Minnesota Pork Board.
