Music in the Park concerts resume
NORTH MANKATO — A free music series resumes 5:30 p.m. today in Wheeler Park, off Garfield Avenue.
The band schedule for Music in the Park features Watermelon Slush today, Bee Balm Fields on Sept. 14, Sawyer’s Band on Sept. 21 and The Rain Kings on Sept. 28.
Audience members should provide their own seating. Food vendors will be on the grounds.
United Way campaign kicks off at the Mill
WASECA — A bean-bag tournament is planned in conjunction with Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2024 campaign kickoff 3-5 p.m. today at The Mill Event Center, 310 S.W. Second Ave., Waseca.
The campaign goal is $2,250,000 to support 62 programs and initiatives in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. This is an increase from last year’s campaign goal of $2,150,000.
Recovery awareness event set for Friday
NORTH MANKATO — The sixth annual Walk for Recovery awareness event is slated 3-7 p.m. Friday at Spring Lake Park’s Shelter No. 1, 650 Webster Ave.
The community awareness event in planned in conjunction with the 2023 National Recovery Month observance of the country’s programs and services for people with mental and/or substance use disorders.
Activities include a 3 p.m. welcoming ceremony and a 4:30 p.m. walk. Food and kid’s activities will be available 5-7 p.m. Friday.
For more information, go to WEcovery’s and Beyond Brink’s social media pages.
Civic center’s ticket office has new hours
MANKATO — New hours are in effect for the ticket office at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The ticket office will be regularly closed Monday and open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Office hours will be adjusted for days when ticketed events are slated. Updates will be posted on Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center social media pages.
For more information, call 389-3000.
Conservation district celebrating 75 years
WASECA — Waseca Soil and Water Conservation District, 300 N. State St., is observing its 75th year of service.
An open house is slated 1-3 p.m. today at Waseca American Legion, 700 S. State St.
The district was organized in 1948, by Waseca County commissioners, the state’s Extension Service and local farmers.
Waseca SWCD has been active in aiding and implementing many conservation practices such as windbreaks, terraces, wildlife plantings, control dams and water monitoring.
Poet Chang to open MSU series
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s 2023-2024 Good Thunder Reading Series begins with a Sept. 14 visit by poet-author Victoria Chang.
Chang’s schedule includes a 10 a.m. workshop on the first floor of MSU’s Memorial Library and a talk about her craft 3 p.m. in Centennial Student Union, Room 245. She will read from her works 7:30 p.m. in CSU’s Room 245.
Her most recent book of poetry, “The Trees Witness Everything,” was named one of the “Best Books of 2022” by the New Yorker and The Guardian.
Her nonfiction book, “Dear Memory” (Milkweed Editions), was named a favorite nonfiction book of 2021 by Electric Literature and Kirkus.
Founded in 1981, the Good Thunder Reading Series brings nationally and internationally acclaimed writers from diverse backgrounds and literary traditions to Mankato.
This year’s series also will feature visiting writers Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Jan. 18, Feb. 29, March 14 and April 4.
For more information, go to: gt.mnsu.edu.
Libraries to sponsor history programs
Two libraries in the Traverse des Sioux library cooperative are offering history programs next week.
Classical and flamenco guitarist Randall Ferguson will share the history of the guitar 6 p.m. Tuesday during his program at Janesville Public Library.
Historical reenactor Arn Kind will discuss the Holocaust during his program 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Le Sueur Public Library. Kind will focus on what American soldiers, including Minnesotans, witnessed as they came upon and liberated the prisoners in the Nazi concentration camps in the waning days of World War II.
There is no admission fee for either event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.