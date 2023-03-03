Annual Civil War symposium set
MANKATO — The Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial organization has announced its 10th annual Civil War Symposium is slated 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive.
Themed “The Tide Turns: 1863” the symposium will feature several speakers, costumed interpreters, Civil War era music, exhibits, books and authors, panel discussions and more.
Special guest speakers are author Tamara Thayer, who will present “The Mystery of Barbara Fritchie: A True Patriot” and Col. Gary Carlberg, who will present “The Controversial Major General George Meade.”
A lunch will be served.
Registration is $30 for adults and $20 for students. A virtual option for participants costs $20. Friends of the Boy in Blue 2023 members are eligible for a $5 discount on registration. March 20 is the deadline for registration.
For more information or to download the registration form: go to: www.boyinblue.org/news-events.
New dates slated for MSU production
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s theater production “At Home at the Zoo” has been rescheduled.
The new show dates are March 22-25. For more information, call 389-6663.
Program features notable women
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society will host a dinner program “Tell Me More: Notable Women of Brown County” 6 p.m. March 30 at New Ulm Best Western Plus.
Historical figures portrayed include Doris Aufderheide, a longtime news personality on KNUJ radio; Barbara Dorn, a correspondent on KLGR radio and announcer for Springfield local television; Arline Schmiesing, author and newspaper columnist for the Hanska Herald; and Elizabeth Scobie, journalist for the Sleepy Eye Herald and the New Ulm Journal.
Tickets cost $25 and must be purchased in advance at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and Brown County Museum. The deadline to purchase tickets is March 24.
For more information, email a request to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Beginning bridge classes offered
MANKATO — VINE Faith in Action will be offering a basic beginning bridge class from 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays, March 10 through April 7.
The class costs $50 for participants who are not members of VINE. There is no registration fee for members who want to learn the card game.
For more information or to register, call 387-1666.
