Mankato Mag seeks
photo submissions
Hey you ... yes, you! It’s time to submit photos for Mankato Magazine’s annual photo issue. We know you’ve got plenty.
Here are a few guidelines to submit your photography:
• Submit photos taken from the publication of the last photo issue — March 1, 2020, until this year’s deadline, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
• Please only submit photographs via email with subject head “2021 Photo Issue” including the following details: photographer’s name, date of photo, location of photo, equipment used (Canon camera, iPhone, etc.).
• Submit all photos electronically in JPG format only in the highest resolution possible. Each year we disqualify photos simply because they weren’t submitted in a manner that allows us to publish them in the magazine.
• Limit submissions to images taken in southern Minnesota. We want to showcase the region we’re so proud of.
• Lastly, please limit five photos per person.
So, if you’ve got some great shots to share with the readers of Mankato Magazine, email them to Diana Rojo-Garcia at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
Online classes slated at center
ST. PETER — The Arts Center of Saint Peter has begun offering small-group online instruction in several art forms.
Courses in knitting, mending, weaving, haiku started this week along with a program about the poetry of Michael Torres.
Several of the center's classes are geared toward beginners.
Classes are priced at about $10 per instruction hour. Maximum enrollment is eight participants for most classes.
Course descriptions and registration details are online at: artscentersp.org. Registrations also are accepted through St. Peter
Community and Family Education at: stpetercommunityedonline.com.
MSO virtual concert
schedule for Sunday
MANKATO — Mankato Symphony Orchestra's Music on the Hill virtual performance 4:15 p.m. Sunday highlights Mozart's Piano Trio in C Major, K. 548 and Jennifer Higdon's Pale Yellow Trio.
Featured musicians are violinist Peter McGuire, pianist Bethel Balge and cellist Richard Belcher.
To view the program, go to: www.mankatosymphony.org.
The program is offered, in part, in memory of longtime MSO supporter Lyle Jacobson, who died Dec. 15.
Forum features public
utilities representative
NORTH MANKATO — Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council's January forum 9 a.m. Friday is a virtual presentation by Joe Sullivan, vice chairman, of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.
The forum will include a follow-up on a December presentation about the Energy Smart program.
To sign in to attend the Zoom meeting, use the meeting ID: 919 9966 5039 and the passcode: 195960.
There is no registration fee for forum attendees.
Author talk focuses
on the Ingalls family
WASECA — Author Cindy Wilson will speak about her book "The Beautiful Snow: The Ingalls Family, the Railroads and the Hard Winter of 1880-81" during a virtual program 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
Wilson's presentation is sponsored by Waseca Le Sueur Counties Library System.
To register, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Sessions offered on
recycling, personal info
MANKATO — Upcoming virtual programming offered by VINE Faith in Action offer tips for recycling and organizing personal information.
Recycling specialist Molly Kjellesvig' presentation 3 p.m. Wednesday includes a discussion of how Blue Earth County’s solid waste program works, how recycling markets have been affected over the past couple of years and what residents can do to help improve the city’s recycling. The program includes a question-and-answer period.
"Get Your Ducks in a Row: A Gift to Those You Love" is slated 11 a.m. Jan. 14. Registration is required to attend the program that offers guidance for gathering and storing significant personal information. Appointments are necessary to pick up $10 guidebooks for the program.
Pre-registration is required by Tuesday.
Marathon registration
to open on Monday
MANKATO — Registration opens Monday for the 2021 Mankato Marathon presented by Mayo Clinic Health System Oct. 15-16.
The accredited race is a qualifying event for the prestigious Boston Marathon.
Runners can register online at: mankatomarathon.com.
If the marathon changes from an in-person event to a virtual events, runners will be offered discounts for future races.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.