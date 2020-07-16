Let us hear your career change story
MANKATO — The Mankato Magazine would like to talk to a few individuals who have changed their career paths for a story to run in September’s edition.
Anyone who had decided that perhaps the career they first picked out wasn’t for them and followed their dream is who we want to feature.
Please reach out to Diana Rojo-Garcia with a brief description of your career change and contact information at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
Eagle Lake’s festival underway
EAGLE LAKE — A medallion hunt kicked off Eagle Lake’s modified 2020 Tators Days celebration. The festival continues through Sunday.
New features include a photo contest to show off potatoes. Contestants are asked to take selfies with their favorite tators, then post the images to the festival’s facebook page before noon Sunday. A cash prize will be awarded.
Softball and corn hole tournaments are slated, as well as virtual races and children’s activities.
A full schedule of activities is listed at: facebook.com/TatorDays.
Motorcycle race marks 25th year
NEW ULM — Flying Dutchmen Motorcycle Club will sponsor its 25th annual flat track race Saturday and Sunday at a site south of New Ulm near 110th Avenue.
General admission to the AMA-sanctioned race is $10. Spectators age 65 and older and age 10 and younger will not be charged an admission fee.
For more information, go to the club’s website: flyingdutchmenmotorcycleclub.com.
Musicians to play at local winery
JANESVILLE — Live music will be performed this weekend at Indian Island Winery, 18018 631st Ave.
Another Time Around is scheduled 6-8:30 p.m. Friday and the Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet plays 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
To reserve seating and for more information, go to: www.indianislandwinery.com.
Library plans city pool party
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library card holders may attend a free pool party 7:30-9 p.m. Friday at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility.
Registration is not required for the Family Fun Night event; however, the pool capacity is limited. Attendees must show their library cards.
For more information, call 345-5120 or send an email to: huhrich@nmlibrary.org.
