Mankato Mag seeks photo submissions
Hey you ... yes, you! It’s time to submit photos for Mankato Magazine’s annual photo issue. We know you’ve got plenty.
Here are a few guidelines to submit your photography:
• Submit photos taken from the publication of the last photo issue — March 1, 2020, until this year’s deadline, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
• Please only submit photographs via email with subject head “2021 Photo Issue” including the following details: photographer’s name, date of photo, location of photo, equipment used (Canon camera, iPhone, etc.)
• Submit all photos electronically in JPG format only in the highest resolution possible. Each year we disqualify photos simply because they weren’t submitted in a manner that allows us to publish them in the magazine.
• Limit submissions to images taken in southern Minnesota. We want to showcase the region we’re so proud of.
• Lastly, please limit five photos per person.
So, if you’ve got some great shots to share with the readers of Mankato Magazine, email them to Diana Rojo-Garcia at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
Library system eliminates late fees
WASECA — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System no longer will be charging fines on late items.
The policy change is effective Jan. 1.
A press release from Library Director Stacy Lienemann said more than 2,000 patrons had been blocked because of their late fines that totaled more than $20. Some of these late fines were accrued years ago; eliminating the fees allows these area residents to again become library patrons.
National research revealed that fines create a barrier to library use for many people; the ability to pay them depends greatly on income.
Overdue items should be returned to libraries within the system. When patrons return overdue items, their library bills will be cleared.
For more information, call 835-2910 or go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/finefree.
VINE announces upcoming programs
MANKATO — Upcoming virtual programming offered by VINE Faith in Action includes a presentation about bats and a community conversation about the history of racism.
• “Holy Bad Reputation! The Facts About Bats” begins 2 p.m. Jan. 7. Department of Natural Resources naturalist Scott Kudelka will discuss why bats are a keystone animal species and the origins of humans’ fears of these flying mammals.
• Cultural theorist Brittney Cooper will lead a “Racism Through Time” discussion 2 p.m. Jan. 12. A video will be shown at the beginning of the presentation.
To register for programs or for more information about procedures for accessing virtual programs, call 386-5577.
