Gift program for seniors kicks off
MANKATO — Be a Santa to a Senior, a campaign to provide donated holiday gifts to area communities’ elderly members, has kicked off its 2020 season.
This year program sponsor Home Instead is using a contactless gift-giving option. Donors may purchase gifts online from Amazon Business by clicking on wish lists created for participating senior citizens. Purchased gifts will be sent directly to recipients’ homes. Also, arrangements may be made to have a gift safely delivered by a program volunteer.
To make a donation or for more information, go to: www.beasantatoasenior.com
Organizers hope to serve 450 senior citizens in south-central Minnesota communities including Mankato and Waseca.
Arts center features Cullen’s poetry book
ST. PETER — Works by the late Kathryn A. Cullen, a St. Peter-based poet, have been published posthumously.
“Notes From the Alley” will be released during a daylong event 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota.
Cullen’s works will be read during a virtual event 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to the “Notes From the Alley” Facebook page.
Proceeds from book sales will go toward a fund established in 2019 to support literary pursuits of Minnesota State University students — the Kathyrn A. Cullen Gas and Grocery Scholarship.
Books may be purchased at the Arts Center. Customers who prefer contact-free purchases should call 931-3630 to make arrangements.
Program features ‘Water’ exhibit
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society will showcase its current exhibit during a virtual program 4 p.m. today.
“A Closer Look at ‘We Are Water, MN’” shows the background on a traveling exhibit about the state’s water resources.
The registration fee is $7 for adults who are not BECHS members. Registration information and a full description of the program can be found at: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/events.
For more information, contact BECHS at: info@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Ceremony to honor Pearl Harbor vets
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato American Legion Post 518 is planning a monthlong tribute to military veterans who were on Oahu Island during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Nov. 7, 1941.
The ceremony Saturday is not open to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Post 518 is tentatively planning to post a video of the ceremony on its Facebook page.
Saturday’s ceremony will be the post’s 150th Vet of the Month ceremony.
Family members that seek similar honors for a deceased, honorably discharged veterans or POW/MIA should call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
Theater seeking directors, producers
NEW ULM — Directors and producers are needed for two 2021 State Street Theater productions.
The New Ulm theater plans live theater presentations of “Who Dunit ... and to Whom?” June 4-6 and “Little Shop of Horrors” July 22-25.
Applicants should send resumes to: statestreettheater@gmail.com.
For more information, call 359-9990.
Arthritis topic of free program
MANKATO — A free virtual program for people suffering from arthritis is available beginning Dec. 7 from VINE.
“Walk with Ease” is a five-week exercise program certified by the Arthritis Foundation.
Participants will meet online 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with VINE’s health and wellness coordinator Lisa Johnson.
The program is funded through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Health.
For more information, go to: vinevolunteers.com or call 386-5585.
Singing Hills plans virtual concert
MANKATO — A virtual concert slated for 1:30 p.m. Saturday will feature the Singing Hills Chorus, a choir for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as well as their care partners.
“I Will Sing” will feature songs that celebrate the gifts of singing and friendship.
The concert will be posted on the Singing Hills Chorus Facebook page.
The chorus is a program of the Mankato and North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s Action Team and a member of the Giving Voice Initiative.
A video of a performance by the a cappella group Home Free singing of “O Holy Night” will be shown as part of the concert.
Gingerbread house contest announced
NORTH MANKATO — Images of gingerbread houses may be submitted by creators to an online contest sponsored by North Mankato Taylor Library.
The competition is a Facebook event that’s open to all ages. There is no registration fee.
Entries will be accepted Dec. 7-18. The winner will be picked Dec. 21.
For more information, call 345-5120 or send a request to: huhrich@nmlibrary.org.
