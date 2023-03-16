New date set for Morris concert
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Music & Entertainment Industries will feature performer Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys 7:30 p.m. March 23 in Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The concert previously was slated for an earlier date and was postponed.
This activity is sponsored in part by KMSU The Maverick and the MSU Performance Series.
Morris is a Minneapolis singer-songwriter. She was a top four finalist in the NewSong Music Contest at Lincoln Center in New York City, second place winner of the Chris Austin Songwriting Competition at MerleFest in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and an Americana semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition.
General admission for the concert is $10.
For more information visit: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets or call 389-5549.
Program to discuss loss of citizenship
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society will host the presentation “Stripped of Citizenship: American Born Women, Marriage, and Expatriation in Minnesota” 1 p.m. Saturday at the BECHS History Center, 424 Warren St.
There is no admission fee for Minnesota State University history professor Lori Lahlum’s lecture.
Lahlum will discuss how, as a result of federal legislation in 1907, American-born women lost their citizenship when they married men who were not citizens, such as German nationals who were classified “enemy aliens.”
For more information, call 345-5566 or visit: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Tickets available for Dessa’s MSU event
MANKATO — A Minnesota Storytellers April 6 event will feature singer, rapper and writer Dessa at Minnesota State University.
The performance begins 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center of the Elias J. Halling Recital Hall.
Advance tickets cost $20 and may be ordered by calling 389-5549 or going to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets. Tickets purchased the day of the event cost $25.
Menards stores hosting food drive
MANKATO — Menards home improvement stores are collecting non-perishable food items for local emergency pantries.
Donations may be dropped off throughout this month at the Mankato location, 1771 Premier Drive, and the New Ulm location, 2200 Westridge Road. Store hours for both locations are: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
TV theme song contest planned
WATERVILLE — A trivia contest featuring television shows’ theme songs is planned 6 p.m. March 23 at Waterville Event Center.
Waterville Public Library is sponsoring the contest. Teams of up to four players may compete.
Teams must register in advance by contacting the library at 362-8462.
Book festival plans contests for youths
MANKATO — Organizers for the 2023 Deep Valley Book Festival are planning a contest to encourage young people to express themselves through writing or art.
Youths ages 7 to 18 may enter the competition.
Prizes will be presented to winners in the Deep Valley Young Writer and Artist Competition. during the festival Oct. 7 at Country Inn & Suites Conference Center, 1900 Premier Drive.
April 30 is the deadline for entries.
More information and entry forms go to: www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.