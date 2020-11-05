‘The Tempest’ opens at MSU
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance’s production of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” opened Wednesday on campus in Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
Performances are slated 7:30 p.m. today, Friday, Saturday and Nov. 11-14; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Nov. 14-15.
Face masks must be worn by audience members, visitors, students and staff while in the Performing Arts Center, and social distancing procedures will be in place for the theater and common area spaces.
General admission is $17. The admission fee is $15 for audience members younger than 16 and for those age 65 and older.
The Box Office is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center.
Tickets may be purchased at the box office between 4-6 p.m. weekdays or ordered online at: MSUTheatre.com.
For more information, call 389-6661 during box office hours.
Shoebox collection site announced
MANKATO — Small donated gifts for needy children will be collected curbside Nov. 16-23 at Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 South Manitou Drive, for distribution through the 2020 Operation Christmas Child campaign.
Collection hours are: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16-20; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21; Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 22; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23.
Donors with shoebox gifts will be greeted at the drop-off site by volunteers wearing face masks.
Hilltop Church has served as a OCC collection center since 2002. Volunteers at the church accept the shoeboxes filled with small toys, school supplies and hygiene items and prepared them to be sent to a processing center in Chicago that handles the shipment of gifts to their recipients.
The shoebox program is a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse.
Maker Markets slates sales
MANKATO — Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave., plans two sale events for arts/crafts vendors.
Maker Markets are scheduled noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 15 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 13.
For more information, call 387-7218 or send an email to: mnmakersandartists@gmail.com.
VINE offers caregiver tips
MANKATO — Family caregivers may attend a virtual presentation “How to Care for Yourself as you Care for Others: Tips and Tricks” 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
The presentation by Mayo Clinic Health System hospice team members is sponsored by VINE.
Caregivers who cannot attend may view the presentation at a later date at: vinevolunteers.com.
For more information, call 387-1666.
Dam’s history highlighted
MANKATO — “The History of the Rapidan Dam” video will be shown 4 p.m. today during Blue Earth County Historical Society’s weekly virtual program.
Rapidan Dam is a landmark that was built more than 100 years ago as a way to produce power for Consumers Power Company.
The registration fee is $7 for adults who are not BECHS members. For more information or to register, go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/events.
The Grand features American roots
NEW ULM — A live concert of American roots music 7 p.m. Saturday is slated at The Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm.
Members of Travelled Ground will perform original songs as well as a variety of folk, blue grass and other styles of American roots tunes. The band’s leader, Clark Machtemes, is a native of Waconia,
There is no admission fee, but reservations are necessary. To reserve a seat, call 359-9222.
Mental health trainings offered
MANKATO — Training sessions in recognizing the warning signs of mental illness will be offered Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.
The daylong Mental Health First Aid sessions are offered through Mankato Clinic. Adults who interact with adolescents are the focus of the first session.
Training materials and a lunch are included in the $10 registration fee. The Community Response Fund of Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Foundation is offsetting the cost for community members to attend.
For more information or to register, go to: mankatoclinic.com/mental-health-first-aid.
Mental Health First Aid is a program that offers a five-step action plan to help someone developing a mental health problem or in crisis; and where people may turn for help.
Upcoming blood donation drives
Blue Earth County
Mankato
Today: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Friday: Noon to 5 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.
Monday: Noon to 5 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crossroads Lutheran Campus Ministry, 331 Dillon Ave.
Nov. 12: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.
Nov. 13: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.
Blood of all types is needed. Donors should make appointments in advance and wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.
