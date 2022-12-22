GAYLORD — Christmas Eve services are again taking place in a barn between Gaylord and Le Sueur after a two-year hiatus.
Services are 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Dave Kahle farm, 31074 431st Ave., Gaylord.
There is no admission fee. Free-will offerings will be used to support the outreach ministries of Trinity and St. Paul’s Lutheran churches in Gaylord.
Several farm animals will be displayed in the event’s live nativity scenes. The heated barn may be drafty, so audience members should dress appropriately for winter weather.
Handicapped parking will be available.
Dakota 38 film to be shown
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Library System and Blue Earth County Historical Society are sponsoring the screening of the award-winning documentary “Dakota 38” Monday in the Blue Earth County Library Auditorium, 100 E. Main St.
The screening will begin at about 11 a.m., shortly after the conclusion of this year’s Dakota horseback ride from Lower Brule, South Dakota, at Reconciliation Park across the street from the library.
There is no admission fee.
Normal library operations are closed on Monday, but the building’s Main Street doors will open at 9:30 a.m. to make restrooms available to attendees.
Refreshments will be provided by Friends of the Deep Valley Libraries.
Maverick Machine to play in Europe
MANKATO — More than 40 members of Minnesota State University’s Maverick Machine Bands will travel to Italy for a Dec. 30 performance at the Frascati Festival and on Jan. 1 during a New Year’s Day parade in Rome.
The parade will be livestreamed at romeparade.com. Maverick Machine’s parade performance is slated 8:30 a.m. CST, according to its itinerary.
Updates and photos will be shared on the band’s social media accounts.
Maverick Machine athletic bands are part of MSU’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries.
