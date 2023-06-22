Pollinator event set in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO — Native plants will be added to a new pollinator garden at Spring Lake Park between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday.
The public may participate in the planting near the park’s Shelter 2 gazebo area.
Native plant experts will be on hand and several family-friendly activities are slated.
Elysian church marks first anniversary
ELYSIAN — Saddleback Church’s Elysian extension invites the public to attend its anniversary celebration today at Ahavad Cottage, 510 State Highway 60.
A free meal will be served on the church’s patio. Food will be provided by Mamas Mercantile and Scoops.
The celebration begins 6 p.m. with an online presentation by a community pastor from Orange County in California.
Saddleback defines its extensions as groups of members that regularly gather in small groups and are hosts to worship services.
For more information, go to: www.facebook.com/SaddlebackSouthMN.
Benefit to feature classic vehicles
MANKATO — A classic car and motorcycle show on Sunday is a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association. The show will take place noon to 3 p.m. near Old Main Village, 301 S. Fifth St.
There is no admission fee. Donations for Alzheimer’s research will be accepted.
