Ag center to offer self-guided tours
WASECA — Farmamerica’s grounds will be open for self-guided tours between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and guided tours at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Tickets for the self-guided tours at the ag education center are available for a discounted price of $8 for adults and $6 for youths. There is no admission fee for Farmamerica members and passholders.
Participants may bring picnic lunches.
To purchase tickets or for more information, go to: farmamerica.org/event/open-hours-2/.
Center to offer open mic show
MANKATO — Musicians, poets, dancers and other musicians may perform at Living Earth Center’s Open Mic Night 7 p.m. Aug. 28 near the community garden on Good Counsel Hill.
Entertainers may sign up at 6:45 p.m. in the center’s Big Red Barn. The center will provide a sound system for the event.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. No alcohol or dogs are allowed at the event.
Fundraiser supports cancer research
NEW ULM — Applebee’s of New Ulm is sponsoring its 18th annual fundraising campaign for a nonprofit that supports pediatric cancer research.
Through Aug. 21, the restaurant is donating 25 cents from each sale of lemonade drinks as well as 10 cents from each Strawberry Summer Squeeze or Electric Lemon Crush sale to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
Restaurant guests may purchase digital lemons in increments of $1 and $5 at: Applebees.com. For every $5 donation, guests will receive vouchers valid for $5 off $25.
State Street show opens Aug. 19
NEW ULM — State Street Theater Company’s production of “Savannah Sipping Society” opens next week.
Performances of “Savannah Sipping Society” are scheduled 7 p.m. Aug. 19-20 and 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at 1 N. State St.
A spritzer will be sold during the show’s intermission. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to Tea for Cancer, a local nonprofit that provides assistance to people coping with cancer.
Deborah Ingle will direct the production’s actresses — Jennifer Deutz, Julie Moore, Mary Blackstad and Andrea Broman — in the comedy that focuses on the lives of four Southern women who decide it’s time to reclaim their enthusiasm for life.
Advance tickets cost $10 and are available at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, New Ulm Hy-Vee and from the box office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Online ticket purchases may be made at: statestreetnewulm.org. Tickets purchased at the door cost $15.
Hybrid program to offer bison info
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society is offering a program about bison at noon Wednesday.
Participants may attend in person or online.
“Celebrating Bison at Minneopa State Park” will feature facts about bison and discussion of conservation programs.
The cost is $7 for adults who are not members of BECHS. Registration in advance is required for the online version.
To register or for more information, call 345-5566.
Suicide prevention focus of event
MANKATO — Suicide prevention is the topic of a film slated to be screened 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17 during a community event at Mankato East High School.
The screening of the documentary “My Ascension” includes a presentation by Emma Benoi, who travels nationwide to speak about suicide.
A panel discussion will feature Benoit and others who have been impacted by suicide.
Support and resource materials will be available at the event.
There is no admission fee. Greater Mankato Area United Way and the Todd and Mel Hoffner family are sponsoring the event.
Community members are also invited to take part in the Out of Darkness Walk 11 a.m. Sept. 17 Sibley Park. The event is sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
For more information, call 345-4551 or visit: MyAscension.us.
