Lenten meals to be served
MANKATO — Lenten meals featuring seafood will be served on Fridays through March 31.
Hosts are local Knights of Columbus chapters and the Newman Center.
The first fish dinner is 5-7 p.m. today at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 423 W. Seventh St. The meal costs $15. Discounts are available for families.
A shrimp dinner is slated 4:30-7 p.m. March 10 in the basement of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St.
Fish dinners also are slated 5- p.m. March 3 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; and March 17, 24 and 31 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Dine-in and carry-out options are offered.
Storytelling event restarting at center
ST. PETER — A four-part series of storytelling events kicks off 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
“Forgiveness” is the theme for the free event cohosted by “Tell Me A Story” founder Lindsay Prunty and Marne Stover. Each participant will be asked to share a story of a time they forgave or were forgiven.
Storytellers will be limited to five minutes or less and do not need to register in advance.
Similar events are slated April 20, Oct. 12 and Nov. 16 at various locations in St. Peter.
