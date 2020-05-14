Gustavus senior show online
ST. PETER — Works by Gustavus Adolphus College senior studio arts major may be viewed online through June 6.
“Despite Distance: Senior Studio Art Majors Exhibition 2020” is a culminating event in the curriculum of the graduating senior studio art majors and is a required component of their studies. On display are works by Samuel Abegglen, Jana Blomberg, Madeleine DuHamel, Emily Logan, Clifford McDonald, Nicole Meyer, Amelia Thompson and Gunnar Van Guilder
The online exhibit at https://tinyurl.com/y7opzrn4 was created, with the assistance of the student artists, by faculty member Nicolas Darcourt. A number of the works on view are being offered for sale.
Curtis photo exhibit slated
LE CENTER — “The North American Indian,” an exhibit of photographs by Edward S. Curtis, will be displayed 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 23-25 at Le Center Sportsman’s Club, 320 Plut Ave.
Curtis, who grew up in Le Sueur County in the late 1800s, focused his photography on the American West and on Native American people.
Collections of his works were owned by several influential people, including Teddy Roosevelt.
A historical actor who portrays Roosevelt will greet guests who visit the exhibit between noon and 5 p.m. May 25.
Virtual fishing contest planned
LE CENTER — A virtual fishing contest for youths is being arranged in lieu of Le Sueur County’s canceled Take a Kid Fishing event.
Information about the contest will be posted on Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
The 22nd annual Take a Kid Fishing event, an opportunity for youths to fish with members of the Minnesota Vikings, was canceled due to health safety concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19.
Wellness classes offered online
MANKATO — Free online wellness classes are available to the region’s older adults through partnerships with the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging.
The statewide wellness network Juniper courses are facilitated by certified leaders and limited in class size to ensure sharing and interaction. Most of the programs are designed for older adults.
Participants engage in real-time courses and may choose from classes that focus on building strength and balance, preventing falls, or managing conditions that get in the way of feeling their best. The classes are beneficial for people coping with high blood pressure, heart disease, COPD, arthritis, diabetes or other chronic health conditions.
Partners include A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota, River’s Edge Hospital and VINE Faith in Action.
To sign up for a class, go to online option at yourjuniper.org or call 855-215-2174.
Garden plots available on Broad Street
MANKATO — A number of plots are available in the Growing with Grade Community Garden, 117 N. Broad St.
Interested gardeners should contact Grace Lutheran Church at 345-4248 or send an email to ryan.yunkers@gmail.com.
A variety of plots may be rented. Cost ranges from $15-$30.
Water and tools are available on site. Gardeners are asked to observe social distancing while in the plots and to wear gloves when using tools shared by the gardening community.
Library book club cooking ‘together’
WASECA — Waseca Public Library is offering a virtual book club activity for cooks of all skill levels. Participants will prepare dishes from the cookbook “Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul” by Lazarus Lynch.
Participants will share their experiences and show the results of the recipes they used during a Zoom virtual meeting noon May 21.
Virtual meetings that take place over Zoom typically require users to log in via the platform. Users participate in the events from their homes by watching them on a computer screen or on their phone.
Registration information is provided on Waseca Public Library’s Facebook page and website.
