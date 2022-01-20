Back to ‘50s concert set at State Street
NEW ULM — The Minneapolis trio Holy Rocka Rollaz will perform 1950s style music 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at State Street Theater Company, 1 North State St., New Ulm.
The band uses vintage instruments to play rock and roll numbers made famous by Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Brenda Lee, Patsy Cline, Eddie Cochran and Bill Haley & The Comets,
Audience members are encouraged to dress in 1950s style attire. A dance floor will be available.
Advance tickets are $15 and may be purchased at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, New Ulm Hy-Vee, or online at: statestreetnewulm.org. Tickets at the door cost $20.
Two Rivers Orchestra seeks new members
NEW ULM — String players are invited to participate in Two Rivers Community Orchestra’s spring season.
Practices begin 5 p.m. Jan. 30 at Oakwood United Methodist Church, 1630 Oakwood Ave, New Ulm.
Interested musicians who attend the first practice will receive information about the orchestra and its season.
A spring concert is scheduled 7 p.m. April 3.
To request more information, send an email to: tworiversorchestra@gmail.com.
55+ driver discount program being offered
MANKATO — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering A 55+ Driver Discount course 5-9 p.m. Feb. 17 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.
Eligible participants who complete the course may save up to 10 percent on their auto insurance. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will provide updates on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.
The cost for a refresher course is $24. An eight-hour course costs $28.
Online courses are available online.
For more information or to register, visit: www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
MSU hosts Winona blues performer
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries is the host of a Jan. 27 performance by roots/blues musician Mike Munson, of Winona.
The concert begins 7:30 p.m. in Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Avenue.
Munson, who is well known for his slide guitar expertise, is making regular appearances throughout the Midwest.
General admission for the concert is $10. MSU students with valid MavCARDs will not be charged an admission fee.
For more information visit: https://link.mnsu.edu/musictickets or call the Performance Series office, 389-5549.
Senior Linkage Line offers Medicare class
MANKATO — The Senior LinkAge Line program is offering a class is for people planning for their first Medicare benefits.
The virtual class slated 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 27 is a comprehensive introduction to what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage.
To register for the class, visit: https://mnraaa.org/calendar.
The class is a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging.
