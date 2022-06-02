ArtSplash to mark 17th year
NORTH MANKATO — The 17th annual ArtSplash is scheduled June 18 at South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
The event features art classes for children, face painting, live music and food trucks.
Interested vendors should contact North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave. Saturday is the deadline for vendors to register.
Monthly bell ringing set
MANKATO — Congregations of churches with bell towers or bell choirs as well as members of the general public are being encouraged to join a bell-ringing event noon Monday.
Participants in the belong and kindness promotion will ring bells for one minute, said a press release from NicBluCares.
Organizers are requesting videos of participating bell ringers for NicBluCares’ social media. Videos may be sent to 651-303-0744.
Guild announces organ recitals
MANKATO — Sioux Trails Chapter of the American Guild of Organists’ 2022 summer recital series begins 12:10 p.m. Tuesday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1103 N. Broad St.
Recitals are slated Tuesdays through Aug. 9 at three Mankato churches.
Donations will be accepted in lieu of an admission fee.
For more information, including specific locations and performers, go to: www.agosiouxtrails.org.
Lifelong Learners programs slated
MANKATO — Mankato Area Lifelong Learners has scheduled several events in June.
The organization has rescheduled a presentation by retired U.S. foreign service officer Tom Hanson. The free event is 2 p.m. June 25 at a location to be determined.
A $10 admission fee will be charged to non-members who attend the following activities:
• 2 p.m. Tuesday — “Expanding End-of-Life Options” a virtual program featuring Dr. Rebecca Thomen, manager of Compassion and Choices’ Doctors for Dignity initiative.
• 1 p.m. June 10 — in-person program at 125 E. Liberty St., featuring Tasha Moulton, senior program manager at The REACH.
• 2 p.m. June 14 — in-person program at Pathstone Latitude, 115 Rogers St. Presenters are representatives of the Braver Angels organization.
• 1 p.m. June 21 in-person program “Climate Change and the Legacy We Leave” at North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave. The presenter is Rick Baird, coordinator, Office of Environmental Sustainability for Mankato.
• 2 p.m. June 23 in-person program “Impact of Original Native American Food Loss” at Children’s Museum, 124 Lamm St. Presenter Amy Magnus, professor of literature and film, South Central College.
• 2 p.m. June 28 in-person program “Current Drug Trends” at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd. Presenter Lt. Jeff Wersal, of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.
For more information, call 389-2011 or go to: link.mnsu.edu/lll.
Taste of the Farm planned
WASECA — After three years of hiatus, Waseca County Farm Bureau will again offer Taste of the Farm, a free opportunity for residents to learn about all that is going on in agriculture in Waseca County. The family-friendly event begins 5 p.m. Tuesday at Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca.
There is no admission fee. Children’s activities, tram rides and animal exhibits are planned. Free hamburgers and pork sandwiches will be served.
For more information, call 455-0745.
SSTC to offer drama camp
NEW ULM — State Street Theater Company’s 2022 Summer Drama Camp June 20 to July 1 features “Honk, Jr.” The workshop production is adapted for young performers.
Drama Camp is organized into a half-day, three-week experience for student ages 8-17. The camp then concludes with the three performances on July 8-10.
Director-in-residence Carrie Dabelow, of Rockford, Illinois, will lead lessons designed to introduce students to a wide range of theatrical skills.
Cost is $20 per participant; scholarships are available. Registrations are accepted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at the theater, 1 N. State St.; or by calling the theater office at 359-9990.
For more information call the theater office or email a request to: sjuni@statestreetnewulm.org.
Support group sets awareness event
MANKATO — Survivors of brain injuries will share their stories 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jake’s Stadium Pizza, 330 Stadium Road.
Brain Bash speakers will discuss challenges presented by brain injuries, good nutrition and memory techniques.
Door prizes will be presented to participants who are Minnesota Brain Injury Force volunteers and to survivors.
For more information, call 228-8161.
