Kids’ design contest announced
MANKATO — Youths ages 5-13 may enter a model house contest sponsored by Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota.
The free competition is designed as an activity that provides participants with opportunities to exercise creativity, motor skills and problem solving.
Competitors will submit photos of their finished creations and the public will vote to determine the top three entries. Prizes will be awarded.
Participants may use whatever materials they have on hand — LEGOS, cardboard, Popsicle sticks, etc. — to build their model houses.
There is no registration fee. For contest guidelines and entry forms, go to: habitatscmn.org/kids-contest.
Public voting is scheduled May 18-21 on Habitat SCMN’s website www.habitatscmn.org and Facebook page: www.facebook.com/hfh.southcentralmn.
Habitat SCMN is a nonprofit dedicated to helping families get affordable and reliable housing, serving Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Sibley and Watonwan counties.
Library offers drive-in storytime
NORTH MANKATO — Librarians will practice social distancing 10 a.m. today by using microphones to read stories to the occupants of vehicles that parked near North Mankato-Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Selections will be from “Elephants and Piggies” books by Mo Willems.
Families who plan to attend should reserve a parking spot by calling 345-5120 or send an email to: mzimmermann@nmlibrary.org.
Fringe musical offered online
MANKATO — A musical with Mankato ties voted as an audience favorite at a former Fringe Festival will be shown online as a fundraiser.
Literally Entertainment will provide a viewing of “Oregon Trail: A Musical” 7:30 p.m. Friday. The show was co-written by former Merely Players creative director Travis Carpenter and includes others with Mankato connections. The comedy is based on the Oregon Trail game.
Donations will go toward the Fringe Festival in Minneapolis. To watch the musical go to: www.facebook.com/events/307230863593022. To donate, go to: www.minnesotafringe.org/donate.
History series available on Zoom
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society is offering a weekly series of online programs utilizing Zoom videos at 4 p.m. Thursdays throughout May.
Virtual meetings that take place over Zoom or Skype typically require users to log in via those platforms. Users participate in the events from their homes by watching them on a computer screen or on their phone.
Each BECHS history presentation is led by a staff person and includes a question-and-answer session.
Registration is required and may be made at:
BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/events. The cost is $7 for adults who are not BECHS members.
The program schedule is:
• Today, May 7 — “Mankato’s South Fifth Street”
• May 14 — “DNA For Beginners”
• May 21 — “Historic Floods”
• May 28 — “Remarkable Men of Garden City”
For more information, please contact BECHS at: info@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Libraries offer curbside pickup
WASECA — Curbside pickup of library materials is now available throughout the Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System.
The system’s libraries are in Elysian, Janesville, Le Center, Le Sueur, Montgomery, New Richland, Waldorf, Waseca and Waterville.
Patrons may visit the system’s website: wasecalesueurlibraries.com or an individual library’s social media page to find out more about services available while library buildings are closed due to the public health situation linked to COVID-19.
Patrons may access WIFI service from the librarys’ parking lots for use during online events, such as craft classes.
Virtual trivia game set
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library will host a virtual trivia game 6 p.m. today on Zoom.
Virtual meetings that take place over Zoom or Skype typically require users to log in via those platforms. Users participate in the events from their homes by watching them on a computer screen or on their phone.
To find out how to play, contact Hallie Uhrich at: huhrich@nmlibrary.org.
Volunteers needed to plant flowers
NORTH MANKATO — Volunteers are needed to help plant the city’s flower beds in North Mankato.
Planting is slated May 19.
For information on how to volunteer, call Parks Supt. Duane Rader at 625-4141.
