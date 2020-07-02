Petroglyphs site plans on opening
COMFREY — Jeffers Petroglyphs will open its gates to the public July 15.
The 80-acre historic site features ancient petroglyphs drawn on surfaces of a rock outcrop. Minnesota Historical Society manages the site.
Tickets go on sale July 8. The site is at 27160 Cottonwood County Road 2.
For more information, call 628-5591.
Author event features Newbery Award winner
WASECA — Newbery Honor Award winner Shannon Hale will speak about the importance of fairytales during a virtual meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Hale’s presentation is sponsored by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System, as part of the system’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival.
To register for the electronic meeting, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/festival.
Clean energy group plans virtual forum
NORTH MANKATO — Two local environmental groups will be featured during a Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council virtual forum 9-11 a.m. July 10.
Presenters will provide information about Greater Mankato Rotary’s new ecology satellite club and Youth Eco Solutions, a youth program that focuses on renewable energy.
Registration is not required for this Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council forum.
To join the electronic Zoom meeting, go to: https://socrates.zoom.us/j/99199430478.
Women of Distinction to be honored by YWCA
MANKATO — 2020 Women of Distinction honorees will be highlighted during a YWCA Mankato virtual meeting 7 p.m. July 16.
Women and girls who have made impacts on their communities are eligible to be nominated for the annual award.
Woman of Distinction 2020 honorees are: Margo Wallace Druschel, an academic success advisor, at Minnesota State University; Yurie Hong, a faculty member at Gustavus Adolphus College; and Jean Keenan, executive director of Life-Work Planning Center in Mankato.
Dr. Deb Bobendrier, co-owner of Discover Chiropractic in Mankato, was named Young Woman of Distinction.
The virtual meeting features an online auction and messages from honorees about what inspires their passion. Past honorees also will speak.
Registration is required for the free event. To register, go to:
mankatoywca.org/women-distinction.
The Free Press
Austin City Limits festival canceled
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits has joined the ranks of major music festivals to be canceled because of the coronavirus.
Festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday that scrapping the three-day October event was “the only responsible solution.” The announcement comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Texas, with the state reporting another daily high Tuesday of 7,000 new confirmed cases and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urging people to stay home.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.