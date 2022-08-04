Alive After Five lineup announced
MANKATO — Alive After 5 kicks off Aug. 11 in Civic Center Plaza.
The outdoor concert series will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday evenings Aug. 11 through Sept. 1 in the downtown plaza between the civic center and Intergovernmental Center in Mankato.
Alive After 5’s band line-up is:
Aug. 11 — 1950s rock and roll by The Hoppers
Aug. 18 – Acoustic rock/funk by The DW3.
Aug. 25 – Indie-Pop by Seasaw.
Sept. 1 – Country songs by Anderson Daniels.
The event sponsored by City Center Partnership will include an artisan market and food and beverage vendors.
Attendees may bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Free parking will be available in the U.S. Bank and Cherry Street parking ramps.
Book release set at parish festival
SLEEPY EYE — A book release event is slated Sunday during a parish festival at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye.
Minnesota Heritage Publishing’s “Cathedral on the Prairie” was researched and written by Michael Sellner, of North Mankato.
St. Mary’s is a historic church that each year receives visits from hundreds of people from throughout the U.S. and from other countries.
Minnesota author visiting library
MANKATO — Novelist Sequoia Nagamatsu will read from his works 1 p.m. today at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Nagamatsu is a critically acclaimed Minnesota whose books include “How High We Go in the Dark” and a forthcoming novel “Girl Zero.”
His work has been listed as notable in Best American Non-Required Reading and the Best Horror of the Year.
Art center offers peer programs
ST. PETER — Peer-to-peer learning will be emphasized in new programs at the Arts Center of Saint Peter to be offered in upcoming weeks.
The programs include an urban sketching workshop, a fiber arts “speed show-and-tell” event and an open clay studio.
St. Peter artist Michael Callahan will lead the urban sketching workshop 2-4 p.m. Aug. 20.
The single-session class will include a discussion of image theory, followed by hands-on experimentation with watercolors as the group ventures outdoors throughout downtown St. Peter.
Participants in Callahan’s class are encouraged to make $5-$10 donations.
St. Peter seamstress Bianca Wilson will facilitate a “speed show-and-tell” 2-4 p.m. Aug. 27. Participants will share information about their in-the-works sewing projects.
Participants in Wilson’s session are encouraged to make $5-$10 donations.
A “Meet a Potter” session is slated 2-4 p.m. Oct. 9 during an open clay studio activity. Participants must be age 16 or older. The suggested fee is $5.
Lifelong Learners announces programs
MANKATO — Lifetime Learners has announced its series of programs for August.
• “Fish Guy” is scheduled 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd., North Mankato.
Tyler Fellows will discuss past and present projects as a fisheries specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
• “Perspectives of a Black Man” is slated 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Messiah Lutheran Church.
Presenter Manu Lewis, with ManUcan Consulting, works for the University of Minnesota
• “The Real History of Pirates” 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Pathstone Latitude, 115 Rogers St., Mankato.
This presentation is the first in a series of discussions about men who traversed the Atlantic Ocean.
Attendees who are not members of Lifelong Learners will be charged a $10 admission fee.
For more information, call 389-2011, email a request to: LifelongLearners@mnsu.edu or visit: link.mnsu.edu/lll.
