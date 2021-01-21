Last call for photo submissions
There’s still time to submit your photos for the 2021 photo issue for Mankato Magazine!
Here are a few guidelines to submit your photography:
• Submit photos taken from the publication of the last photo issue — March 1, 2020, until this year’s deadline, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
• Please only submit photographs via email with subject head “2021 Photo Issue” including the following details: photographer’s name, date of photo, location of photo, equipment used (Canon camera, iPhone, etc.).
• Submit all photos electronically in JPG format only in the highest resolution possible. Each year we disqualify photos simply because they weren’t submitted in a manner that allows us to publish them in the magazine.
• Limit submissions to images taken in southern Minnesota. We want to showcase the region we’re so proud of.
• Lastly, please limit five photos per person.
So, if you’ve got some great shots to share with the readers of Mankato Magazine, email them to Diana Rojo-Garcia at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
‘Atreus’ opens on MSU studio stage
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance continues its 2020-2021 studio season with performances of “Atreus” in the Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for the Performing Arts.
The original play, set in ancient Greece, was written by third-year MFA directing candidate Yaureybo Jordán.
Shows are slated 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets cost $10, with discounts available for attendees ages 65 and older and age 16 and younger. Box office hours are 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased online at: MSUTheatre.com, or by calling 389-6661.
Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health, theater capacity is limited to 25% to ensure social distancing. All patrons are required to wear masks for the duration of their time in the Performing Arts Center. Actors will be wearing masks.
Virtual concert to feature roots music
NEW ULM — A virtual concert featuring a combination of folk, blues, rock and Americana styles will be performed during a free virtual concert 7 p.m. Friday.
The concert by Traveled Ground is sponsored by The Grand Center for Arts and Culture.
To view the live show, visit: thegrandnewulm.com/youtube.
Play festival taking submissions
MANKATO — The Minnesota Shorts Play Festival will be accepting 10-minute and 1-minute short play submissions from Minnesota writers through March 1. All plays this year will be comedies only.
One-minute plays should be set in a gym/workout room. The 10-minute plays have no restrictions on settings.
Scripts should be in a pdf format with the writer’s name, address and contact information on the title page only so that scripts can be judged in the blind.
Send the scripts to mnshorts@yahoo.com by noon March 1. Three finalists will have their play performed by Merely Players during the festival, which will be Sept. 9-10 in Mankato.
For more information, contact festival coordinator Greg Abbott at mnshorts@yahoo.com.
Author series starts Feb. 2
WASECA — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has announced its Spring Author Series.
Romantic comedies will be the subject of the an author panel kicking off the series 7 p.m. Feb. 2. Panelists Abby Jimenez, Helena Hunting and Lyssa Kay Adams will share tips on how to write humorous love stories.
Bestselling historical fiction author Fiona Davis’ presentation 7 p.m. March 16 will wrap up the series.
There is no registration fee to attend the virtual series To register, go to:
wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Activities slated at FarmAmerica
WASECA — Winter walking tours, snow painting, a campfire, a scavenger hunt and horse-drawn wagon rides are some of the activities scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 20 at Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca.
Advance tickets to Winter Charm on the Farm cost $5 for ages 3 and older and may be purchased at: bit.ly/WinterCharm.
Admission tickets purchased at the event cost $10.
