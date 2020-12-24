Bison Drive Road closed on Friday
MANKATO — Minneopa State Park’s Bison Drive Road will be closed to traffic Friday, Christmas Day.
Motorists hoping to catch a view of the park’s bison herd may drive the road when it is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The road is closed every Wednesday for maintenance.
A State Park vehicle permit is required to use the road. Permits may be purchased in advance to minimize person-to-person contact. Ski passes also my be purchased in advance.
For information on permits and passes, go to: www.dnr.state.mn.us.
Self registration is located outside the park office on County Road 69/Gadwall Road, on the Falls side of the park and on the campground side of the park off of Highway 68.
Storyteller invited to virutal workshop
Storytellers interested in new ways to find stories and how to refine their craft may participate in a virtual workshop 7 p.m. Jan. 12 sponsored by Story Arts of Minnesota, an organization that coordinates and produces educational and performance events as well as serving as a clearing house of information.
Allison Broeren, co-owner of a spoken word venue in Minneapolis, is leading the workshop.
To register, go to: www.eventbrite.com/o/story-arts-ofminnesota-17294067957.
For for more information go to: StoryArtsMN.org.
