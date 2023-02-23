Minnesota author to speak at library
MANKATO — Minnesota author Anastacia Wells will discuss her picture books during a presentation 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
There is no admission fee.
Wells will discuss her debut picture book. “My Little Alien” is about babies and how they’re lovingly sent to us from the stars.
Twin Cities jazz orchestra to play
ST. PETER — Twin Cities Jazz Composers Orchestra will present a concert 8 p.m. March 3 in Jussi Björling Recital Hall at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The Gustavus music department is sponsoring the free concert.
Original compositions will be premiered during the concert being offered in conjunction with the Gustavus Jazz Jamboree, a noncompetitive festival for high school musicians.
