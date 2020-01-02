Library expands hours
MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., has expanded its hours.
Effective today, the new hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Medicare classes scheduled
MANKATO — The Senior LinkAge Line is sponsoring two classes for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare.
Mankato classes are scheduled on the first and second Tuesday of the month through the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging.
The first class will cover the basics of Medicare, coverage options in Minnesota.
During the second class, participants will be shown how to research options using non-biased tools such as the Medicare website and the Medicare Plan Finder Tool.
To register, call 1-800-333-2433.
The Senior LinkAge Line is a free statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging and Area Agencies on Aging.
Clean energy forum slated
NORTH MANKATO — Sen. Nick Frentz and a representative from
Nokomis Partners are the guest speakers for Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s January forum 9-11 a.m. Jan. 10 at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive.
Frentz will discuss energy issues to be discussed during the 2020 Minnesota legislative session.
Virginia Rutter, of Nokomis Partners, will provide a developer’s perspective on how local energy solutions will play a role in the energy transition.
All Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council events are open to the public. There is no registration fee.
Library to host author visit
NORTH MANKATO — Graphic novel author Jason Walz will speak 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the North Mankato Police Annex community room, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
There is no admission fee.
Walz is a comic creator best known for his debut graphic novel “Homesick.”
He also teaches in Minneapolis.
MN Shorts submissions open
NORTH MANKATO — Minnesota Shorts Play Festival is taking submissions of 10-minute plays for the group’s 2020 festival.
Six Minnesota scripts will be chosen to be performed at the festival Sept. 10-11 at Lincoln Community Theater in Mankato.
Submissions from Minnesota playwrights will be accepted through March 1.
Each playwright may enter up to two scripts. All scripts will be read in the blind; therefore, the names, addresses and contact information about the playwrights should appear only on their submissions’ title pages.
Scripts should be emailed in a pdf format to: mnshorts@yahoo.com.
If you have any questions, contact coordinator Greg Abbott at 507-420-1881.
