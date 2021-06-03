Library to host park activities
NORTH MANKATO — Canine-friendly monthly gatherings and craft classes for adults are planned as outdoors activities by North Mankato Taylor Library.
Dogs Night Out activities are slated 6 p.m. Tuesday as well as July 14 and Aug. 18 near Spring Lake Park’s Shelter 2. Dogs may be unleased during activity if they are trained to obey voice commands.
Participants will make recipe card holders during Adult Craft Night 6-8 p.m. June 17 at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility. The event is free; however, registration in advance is required and may be made by calling 345-5120.
Freedom Run slated June 19
MINNESOTA LAKE — A B-25 World War II mini bomber will fly above a motorcycle/classic car “mystery” run June 19.
The 15th annual Freedom Run is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Military Appreciation Fund.
Registration begins 9 a.m. at The Great Escape Bar, 302 N. Main St., Minnesota Lake. The run begins 11:55 a.m. and will be coordinated with a flyover by the aircraft dubbed Miss Mitchell.
The fundraiser includes a breakfast and a hog roast.
Lintons slated to perform
NEW ULM — Johnny Cash/June Carter tribute performers Sherwin and Pam Linton will be in New Ulm June 10-11.
The Lintons will share stories and sing during “A Nashville Night Out” 6 p.m. June 10 at the Starkeller, 2215 N. Garden St.
Tickets cost $30 and include the price of snacks and one beer. Registration is required and may be made by calling 359-9990 or sending a request to: info@statestreettheater.org.
The Johnny Cash Story will be performed by the Lintons 7 p.m. June 11 at State Street Theater Co., 1 N. State St.
Tickets are $25 at the door and may be ordered in advance at: statestreetnewulm.org.
Community band announces series
MANKATO — Mankato Area Community Band’s outdoors concert series begins 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Leas Schwickert Memorial Band Shell in Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.
There is no admission fee. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Concerts also are scheduled 7:30 p.m. June 15, 22 and 29 and July 12.
St. Peter blues event returning
ST. PETER — St. Peter Ambassadors Blues Fest is returning June 12 to Minnesota Square Park after a hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The free concert features music by four blues bands that will perform between noon and 9:30 p.m. June 12 and wrap up the festival with “Music on the Patio” June 13 at Patrick’s on Third.
Program focuses on 1904 murder
NEW ULM — The author of “Minnesota’s Headline Murders! 1900-1919” is the featured speaker for Lunch and a Bite of History noon today in the Brown County Historical Society Museum Annex, 2 North Broadway.
Patrick L. Shannon, a retired homicide investigator from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, will focus his presentation on the 1904 New Ulm murder of Dr. Louis Gebhardt.
Reservations are required and may be made by calling 233-2621.
Camp features country school
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society is offering a living history camp for elementary school-age youths 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 22 and 24 in the one-room school building on Brown County Fairgrounds at New Ulm.
Participants will take part in experiences similar to those in a one-room school during the 19th century.
Cost of the program is $25.
Pre-registration is due June 18. Registration forms are available at Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 North Broadway.
For more information, call 233-2621 or send a request by email to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Winnebago seeks volunteer teams
WINNEBAGO — Volunteer teams are needed to help clean up yards and paint homes Saturday in Winnebago.
Love Winnebago is planned as a one-day event to celebrate the community’s emergence from the winter season and the lifting of restrictions on social gatherings.
To sign up to volunteer or for more information, go to: cityofwinnebago.com or www.facebook.com/WinnebagoMN.
Musicians needed for Juneteenth
MANKATO — Mankato’s fourth annual Juneteenth celebration begins noon June 19 near the intergovernmental center. The event is a commemoration of the historical beginnings of African-American independence.
Organizers are seeking musicians who play jazz, blues, R&B, funk or hip-hop as well as volunteers to help during the event.
Sponsors include the Greater Mankato Diversity Council and the Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition.
For more information, go to: www.facebook.com/events/478937109916712.
Ordinations set for Saturday
NEW ULM — Three seminarians of the Diocese of New Ulm will be ordained to the transitional diaconate 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm.
The public may attend the Mass of ordination that also will be livestreamed at www.dnu.org/live-stream.
The seminarians are Joshua Bot, 24, of Minneota; Nathan Hansen, 26, of Darwin; and Tanner Thooft, 25, of Lynd.
