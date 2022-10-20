Club to feature monthly spices
ELYSIAN — Elysian Area Library is organizing a group for cooks who enjoy sampling new flavors and recipes. Spice Club’s first meeting is 6 p.m. Monday.
Members will receive a new spice monthly. To register to attend, go to: wasecalesusuerlibraries.com/getregistered. For more information, call 267-4411.
Gift drop-off dates planned
MANKATO — Operation Christmas Child volunteers are preparing to accept donations of small gifts for children during the nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse’s national collection week, Nov. 14-21. The project partners with local churches to deliver shoebox-size packages filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children throughout the world.
Area drop-off sites include locations in Mankato, St. Peter, Blue Earth, New Ulm and Waseca.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. The project’s goal for this year is to collect gifts for 11 million children.
For local drop-off locations, visit: samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations.
Old Dominion concert slated
MANKATO — CMA Award Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year nominees Old Dominion will perform 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The group’s No Bad Vibes Tour includes guest performers Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton and Greylan James.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 28. Prices are $71, $51 and $31.
Library’s fall author series continues
MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Library System continues to host presentations by authors and illustrators on select Saturdays mornings. There is no admission fee.
The fall author series features Jennifer Wilson, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St. Wilson, whose audience is young adult readers, is the author of “Someday We’ll Find It.”
Chris Monroe will present a draw-along session at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at the library. Monroe is the author of the “Monkey With a Toolbelt” series that’s recently been adapted for a Netflix show.
For more information about the series, visit: beclibrary.org.
Restaurant offers library fundraiser
MANKATO — Bakers Square Restaurant, 1861 Madison Ave., is sponsoring a fundraiser for the North Mankato-Taylor Library. The restaurant will donate 20% of its proceeds from sales made between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today to fund future programming for the library.
Dine-in, take-out, pick-up and delivery customer orders are eligible for the fundraiser.
