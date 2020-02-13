League slates 100th celebration
MANKATO — League of Women Voters St. Peter Area members are the hosts of a 100th anniversary local celebration of the founding of the national League of Women Voters. The public may attend the celebration 2-6 p.m. Friday at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Cake will be served and non-partisan voter information will be available.
The local event is planned in conjunction with “Women Power the Vote: Day of Action” observances throughout the nation.
League members will be on hand to share information about caucuses, the presidential nominating primary, redistricting, the census and other related topics.
A Blue Earth County Historical Society archivist will be available to discuss a mini display of the BECHS History Center’s current exhibit, “A Century of Civic Engagement: League of Women Voters Minnesota.”
For more information, contact lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org.
Forum features energy issues
NORTH MANKATO — Rural energy issues in Minnesota will be discussed during Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s February forum 9 a.m. Friday at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive.
The forum’s presenter is Erik Hatlestad, of Clean Up the River Environment, known as CURE, and the Local Energy Project.
There is no admission fee.
To request more information, write to: brianalbaker@gmail.com.
Candlelight hike planned
WATERVILLE — The Department of Natural Resources is sponsoring a candlelight hike 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Sakatah Lake State Park in rural Waterville.
The park’s 1.5-mile trail through the forest is suitable for hikers of all ages.
The evening event will wrap up with snacks and a bonfire.
A vehicle permit is required to drive in the park.
For more information, contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or call 1-888-646-6367 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Climate to be discussed
MANKATO — An Episcopalian priest and solar power advocate will speak 11 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Court.
Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light’s Buff Grace’s topic is “Caucus for Climate.” Grace will discuss how caucus participants may introduce a climate resolution and support climate action as a top priority in party platforms and the 2020 election.
FFA fundraiser planned
NICOLLET — A Cabin Fever Cookout is slated 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Nicollet Public School as an observance of National FFA week.
The meal is a fundraiser for Nicollet’s FFA chapter.
Menu items include pulled-pork sandwiches, beans, chips and dessert.
Library accepting edible entries
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library is accepting contest registrations for its annual Edible Food Festival.
Contestants use food to create entries based on books and authors. Prizes will be awarded in four categories.
Entry forms and guidelines may be picked up at the library. Feb. 27 is the deadline to enter.
The contest is 1-3 p.m. Feb. 29 at North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Voting by the public will determine the winner of the contest’s People’s Choice Award.
MSU bands to perform
MANKATO — Minnesota State University Concert Wind Ensemble will perform 3 p.m. Feb. 23 in Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The concert band is under the direction of Amy Roisum Foley, the university’s director of bands.
The Concert Wind Ensemble is an auditioned ensemble comprised of 45-50 undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a diverse array of majors.
Tickets cost $9 for general admission and $7 for K-12 students.
To purchase tickets online, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
For more information, call the Performance Series office at 389-5549.
State Street plans cabaret event
NEW ULM — An evening of fine dining with a French twist and entertainment is planned Feb. 21 as a fundraiser for State Street Theater Company.
The event, “Ville Des Lumiere” (city of lights), featuring Moulin Rouge Cabaret, begins with a 5:30 p.m. social hour at the theater, 1 N. State St.
The $45 ticket price includes a bottle of wine.
Advance tickets are available through Tuesday at New Ulm’s Hy-Vee Food Store and Chamber of Commerce. To order tickets online, go to: statestreetNEWULM.org.
For further information or reservations, write to: statestreettheater@gmail.com or call 359-9990.
